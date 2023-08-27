SportzWiki Logo
Gloucestershire vs New Zealand Cricket ScoreCard

Live
Gloucestershire
(20 over)146/6
New Zealand
(20 over)168/6

New Zealand won by 22 runs.

BattingRB4s6sSR
Joe Phillips716162116.39
Zaman Akhter130033.33
BowlingOMRWECO
Lockie Ferguson4042110.50
Ben Lister401814.50

New Zealand Inning

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Chad Bowes
c WL Naish b DC Goodman
13
12
3
0
108.33
Rachin Ravindra
c & b Ed Middleton
19
16
2
0
118.75
Tim Seifert
c ZG Gohar b DC Goodman
32
20
3
2
160.00
Will Young
c J Shaw b Z Akhter
3
8
0
0
37.50
Glenn Phillips
Not out
65
37
5
4
175.68
Dean Foxcroft
lbw b Ed Middleton
1
4
0
0
25.00
Cole McConchie
b J Shaw
11
13
0
0
84.62
Dane Cleaver
Not out
12
10
2
0
120.00

Fall of wickets:

Chad Bowes
Rachin Ravindra
Tim Seifert
Will Young
Dean Foxcroft
Cole McConchie

Did not bat:

Ish Sodhi,
Ben Lister,
Lockie Ferguson,
Bowler
O
R
W
Econ
Dots
Zafar Gohar
4
21
0
5.25
0
Josh Shaw
4
41
1
10.25
0
Dominic Goodman
3
24
2
8.00
0
Zaman Akhter
4
42
1
10.50
0
Edward Middleton
2
10
2
5.00
0
Ahmed Mujtaba Syed
3
21
0
7.00
0

Gloucestershire Inning

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Joe Phillips
Not out
71
61
6
2
116.39
Tommy Boorman
c WA Young b Ish Sodhi
21
13
1
2
161.54
William Naish
b LH Ferguson
13
8
0
2
162.50
Zafar Gohar
c WA Young b Ish Sodhi
2
5
0
0
40.00
Ahmed Mujtaba Syed
c WA Young b Ish Sodhi
1
3
0
0
33.33
Josh Shaw
c WA Young b R Ravindra
10
11
1
0
90.91
Dominic Goodman
b BG Lister
19
17
0
1
111.76
Zaman Akhter
Not out
1
3
0
0
33.33

Fall of wickets:

Tommy Boorman
William Naish
Zafar Gohar
Ahmed Mujtaba Syed
Josh Shaw
Dominic Goodman

Did not bat:

Edward Middleton,
Zaman Safi,
Luke Charlesworth,
Bowler
O
R
W
Econ
Dots
Ben Lister
4
18
1
4.50
0
Rachin Ravindra
4
28
1
7.00
0
Lockie Ferguson
4
42
1
10.50
0
Ish Sodhi
4
23
3
5.80
0
Cole McConchie
2
17
0
8.50
0
Glenn Phillips
2
12
0
6.00
0
