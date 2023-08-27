Gloucestershire vs New Zealand Cricket ScoreCard
New Zealand won by 22 runs.
|Batting
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Joe Phillips
|71
|61
|6
|2
|116.39
|Zaman Akhter
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|Lockie Ferguson
|4
|0
|42
|1
|10.50
|Ben Lister
|4
|0
|18
|1
|4.50
New Zealand Inning
Chad Bowes
c WL Naish b DC Goodman
Rachin Ravindra
c & b Ed Middleton
Tim Seifert
c ZG Gohar b DC Goodman
Will Young
c J Shaw b Z Akhter
Dean Foxcroft
lbw b Ed Middleton
Fall of wickets:
Chad Bowes
Rachin Ravindra
Tim Seifert
Will Young
Dean Foxcroft
Cole McConchie
Did not bat:
Ish Sodhi,
Ben Lister,
Lockie Ferguson,
Gloucestershire Inning
Tommy Boorman
c WA Young b Ish Sodhi
William Naish
b LH Ferguson
Zafar Gohar
c WA Young b Ish Sodhi
Ahmed Mujtaba Syed
c WA Young b Ish Sodhi
Josh Shaw
c WA Young b R Ravindra
Dominic Goodman
b BG Lister
Fall of wickets:
Tommy Boorman
William Naish
Zafar Gohar
Ahmed Mujtaba Syed
Josh Shaw
Dominic Goodman
Did not bat:
Edward Middleton,
Zaman Safi,
Luke Charlesworth,