Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
Esports
Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
E Sports
Cricket
Home
Live Scores
Schedule
Series
Teams
Players
News
Home
/
Live Cricket Scroes
/
New Zealand tour of England
/
Gloucestershire vs New Zealand
/
Teams
Gloucestershire vs New Zealand Team
Live
Gloucestershire
(20 over)
146/6
New Zealand
(20 over)
168/6
New Zealand won by 22 runs.
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Joe Phillips
71
61
6
2
116.39
Zaman Akhter
1
3
0
0
33.33
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Lockie Ferguson
4
0
42
1
10.50
Ben Lister
4
0
18
1
4.50
New Zealand won by 22 runs.
Place a bet
Fantasy Team
Info
Commentary
Scorecard
Teams
Gloucestershire
New Zealand
Joe Phillips
bat
Dominic Goodman
bowl
Edward Middleton
all
Josh Shaw
bowl
Tommy Boorman
bat
William Naish
all
Zaman Akhter
all
Zafar Gohar
all
Ahmed Mujtaba Syed
all
Zaman Safi
wk
Luke Charlesworth
bowl
Ben Charlesworth
bat
James Bracey
wk
Ben Wells
wk
Grant Roelofsen
wk
Miles Hammond
bat
Jack Taylor
bat
Thomas Lace
bat
Marcus Harris
bat
Chris Dent
bat
Harry Tector
bat
Graeme van Buuren
all
Tom Price
all
Ollie Price
all
Anwar Ali
all
Matt Taylor
bowl
Jared Warner
bowl
Paul van Meekeren
bowl
David Payne
bowl
Marchant de Lange
bowl
Tom Smith
bowl
Ajeet Dale
bowl
Glenn Phillips
bat
Ish Sodhi
bowl
Rachin Ravindra
all
Tim Seifert
wk
Will Young
bat
Ben Lister
bowl
Lockie Ferguson
bowl
Chad Bowes
bat
Dane Cleaver
wk
Cole McConchie
all
Dean Foxcroft
all
Daryl Mitchell
all
Finn Allen
bat
Mitchell Santner
all
Devon Conway
wk
Mark Chapman
bat
Jimmy Neesham
all
Tim Southee
bowl
Kyle Jamieson
bowl
Adam Milne
bowl
Matt Henry
bowl
Adithya Ashok
bowl
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
India National Cricket Team
Afganistan National Cricket Team
Australia National Cricket Team
Bangladesh National Cricket Team
England Cricket Team
Ireland Cricket Team
New Zealand National Cricket Team
Pakistan National Cricket Team
South Africa National Cricket Team
Sri Lanka National Cricket Team
West Indies Cricket Team
Zimbabwe National Cricket Team
Site Links
About us
DMCA
Disclaimer
Copyright Notice
Privacy and cookies Policy
Sitemap
Contact Us