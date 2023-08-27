SportzWiki Logo
Gloucestershire vs New Zealand Team

Live
Gloucestershire
(20 over)146/6
New Zealand
(20 over)168/6

New Zealand won by 22 runs.

BattingRB4s6sSR
Joe Phillips716162116.39
Zaman Akhter130033.33
BowlingOMRWECO
Lockie Ferguson4042110.50
Ben Lister401814.50

Info

Commentary

Scorecard

Teams

Gloucestershire
New Zealand
Joe Phillips
bat
Dominic Goodman
bowl
Edward Middleton
all
Josh Shaw
bowl
Tommy Boorman
bat
William Naish
all
Zaman Akhter
all
Zafar Gohar
all
Ahmed Mujtaba Syed
all
Zaman Safi
wk
Luke Charlesworth
bowl
Ben Charlesworth
bat
James Bracey
wk
Ben Wells
wk
Grant Roelofsen
wk
Miles Hammond
bat
Jack Taylor
bat
Thomas Lace
bat
Marcus Harris
bat
Chris Dent
bat
Harry Tector
bat
Graeme van Buuren
all
Tom Price
all
Ollie Price
all
Anwar Ali
all
Matt Taylor
bowl
Jared Warner
bowl
Paul van Meekeren
bowl
David Payne
bowl
Marchant de Lange
bowl
Tom Smith
bowl
Ajeet Dale
bowl
Glenn Phillips
bat
Ish Sodhi
bowl
Rachin Ravindra
all
Tim Seifert
wk
Will Young
bat
Ben Lister
bowl
Lockie Ferguson
bowl
Chad Bowes
bat
Dane Cleaver
wk
Cole McConchie
all
Dean Foxcroft
all
Daryl Mitchell
all
Finn Allen
bat
Mitchell Santner
all
Devon Conway
wk
Mark Chapman
bat
Jimmy Neesham
all
Tim Southee
bowl
Kyle Jamieson
bowl
Adam Milne
bowl
Matt Henry
bowl
Adithya Ashok
bowl
Teams
Site Links