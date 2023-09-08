SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon

Golden Star Bonn vs Dussledorf Blackcaps Team

Live
Golden Star Bonn
(10 over)103/7
Dussledorf Blackcaps
(10 over)120/7

Dussledorf Blackcaps won by 17 runs.

BattingRB4s6sSR
Syed Naqvi392233177.27
Zakir Khan03000.00
BowlingOMRWECO
Jamshed Khan2020210.00
Puneet Kumar2020010.00

Dussledorf Blackcaps won by 17 runs.

Info

Commentary

Scorecard

Teams

Golden Star Bonn
Dussledorf Blackcaps
Naeem Khan
wk
Zakir Khan
bat
Paritosh Bairagi
all
Shah Zeb
all
Harsha Parupalli
bowl
Leela Gurugubelli
bowl
Rahib Nawabi
bowl
Gurwinder Singh
bat
Atta Shirzad
all
Syed Naqvi
bat
Charchil Gajera
all
Nadeem Abbasi
all
Salahuddin Mirza
bat
Pankaj Kumar
bat
Raju Islam
bat
Simab Walizei
bowl
Imtiaz Sardar
bowl
Poojan Patel
wk
Bashir Khan
bat
Pete Weston
bat
Rahul Srinivas
wk
Jamshed Khan
bat
Muhammad Raheel
all
Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai
all
Gaurav Gupta
bowl
Kashif Shahab
all
Ubaid Manzoor
bat
Udit Mehta
bat
Puneet Kumar
bowl
Raviteja Velamuri
bowl
Arun Sinha
bowl
Ross Wilkinson
wk
Mradul Kumar
bat
Neeraj Sharma
bowl
Narayan Narvekar
bat
Pratik Vaghela
bat
Uday Sunkari
all
Abdulbaset Jalili
bowl
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links