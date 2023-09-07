SportzWiki Logo
Golden Star Bonn vs Dussledorf Blackcaps Team

Live
Golden Star Bonn
(8.5 over)135/3
Dussledorf Blackcaps
(10 over)131/5

Golden Star Bonn won by 7 wickets

BattingRB4s6sSR
Naeem Khan8433211254.55
Charchil Gajera7301233.33
BowlingOMRWECO
Jamshed Khan0.5015018.00
Kashif Shahab2030015.00

Golden Star Bonn
Dussledorf Blackcaps
Naeem Khan
wk
Poojan Patel
wk
Gurwinder Singh
bat
Zakir Khan
bat
Atta Shirzad
all
Leela Gurugubelli
bowl
Shah Zeb
all
Syed Naqvi
bat
Charchil Gajera
all
Harsha Parupalli
bowl
Rahib Nawabi
bowl
Pankaj Kumar
bat
Salahuddin Mirza
bat
Nadeem Abbasi
all
Raju Islam
bat
Paritosh Bairagi
all
Simab Walizei
bowl
Imtiaz Sardar
bowl
Bashir Khan
bat
Pete Weston
bat
Ross Wilkinson
wk
Jamshed Khan
bat
Ubaid Manzoor
bat
Muhammad Raheel
all
Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai
all
Kashif Shahab
all
Udit Mehta
bat
Gaurav Gupta
bowl
Neeraj Sharma
bowl
Puneet Kumar
bowl
Arun Sinha
bowl
Rahul Srinivas
wk
Mradul Kumar
bat
Narayan Narvekar
bat
Pratik Vaghela
bat
Uday Sunkari
all
Abdulbaset Jalili
bowl
Raviteja Velamuri
bowl
