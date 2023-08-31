Hong Kong Women vs Myanmar Women Team

Home
Live
Hong Kong Women
(11.4 over)
70/0
Myanmar Women
(20 over)
69/6
Hong Kong Women won by 10 wickets
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Mariko Hill
33
36
3
2
91.67
Natasha Miles
28
34
3
0
82.35
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Zon Lin
3.4
0
11
0
3.00
Pan Phyu
2
0
11
0
5.50
Hong Kong Women won by 10 wickets
Hong Kong Women
Myanmar Women
Yasmin Daswani
wk
Hiu Ying Cheung
wk
Natasha Miles
bat
Shanzeen Shahzad
bat
Marina Lamplough
bat
Mariko Hill
all
Kary Chan
all
Betty Chan
bowl
Maryam Bibi
all
Alison Siu
bowl
Iqra Sahar
bowl
Dorothea Chan
bat
Pull To
bat
Ruchitha Venkatesh
all
Zar Win
wk
Thae Po
wk
Khin Min Myat
bat
May San
bat
Pan Phyu
bat
Zon Lin
all
Thae Thae Aung
all
Lin Htun
all
Zin Tharaphy Kyaw
bowl
Theint Soe
bowl
Shwe Yee Win
bowl
Aye Moe
bat
Htet Aung
bowl
San Nyo Htwe
bowl
