Hong Kong Women vs Myanmar Women Team

Live
Hong Kong Women
(11.4 over)70/0
Myanmar Women
(20 over)69/6

Hong Kong Women won by 10 wickets

BattingRB4s6sSR
Mariko Hill33363291.67
Natasha Miles28343082.35
BowlingOMRWECO
Zon Lin3.401103.00
Pan Phyu201105.50

Hong Kong Women won by 10 wickets

Hong Kong Women
Myanmar Women
Yasmin Daswani
wk
Hiu Ying Cheung
wk
Natasha Miles
bat
Shanzeen Shahzad
bat
Marina Lamplough
bat
Mariko Hill
all
Kary Chan
all
Betty Chan
bowl
Maryam Bibi
all
Alison Siu
bowl
Iqra Sahar
bowl
Dorothea Chan
bat
Pull To
bat
Ruchitha Venkatesh
all
Zar Win
wk
Thae Po
wk
Khin Min Myat
bat
May San
bat
Pan Phyu
bat
Zon Lin
all
Thae Thae Aung
all
Lin Htun
all
Zin Tharaphy Kyaw
bowl
Theint Soe
bowl
Shwe Yee Win
bowl
Aye Moe
bat
Htet Aung
bowl
San Nyo Htwe
bowl
