India vs Nepal Team

Live
India
(20.1 over)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2 over)
230/10
India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Shubman Gill
67
62
8
1
108.06
Rohit Sharma
74
59
6
5
125.42
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Gulshan Kumar Jha
1.1
0
11
0
9.43
Kushal Malla
3
0
11
0
3.67
India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)
India
Nepal
Rohit Sharma
bat
Shubman Gill
bat
Virat Kohli
bat
Shreyas Iyer
bat
Ishan Kishan
wk
Hardik Pandya
all
Ravindra Jadeja
all
Shardul Thakur
bowl
Kuldeep Yadav
bowl
Mohammed Shami
bowl
Mohammed Siraj
bowl
KL Rahul
wk
Suryakumar Yadav
bat
Tilak Varma
all
Axar Patel
all
Jasprit Bumrah
bowl
Prasidh Krishna
bowl
Kushal Bhurtel
bat
Aasif Sheikh
wk
Bhim Sharki
bat
Rohit Kumar Paudel
bat
Kushal Malla
all
Dipendra Singh Airee
all
Sompal Kami
bowl
Karan KC
all
Gulshan Kumar Jha
all
Sandeep Lamichhane
bowl
Lalit Rajbanshi
bowl
Arjun Saud
wk
Aarif Sheikh
bat
Sundeep Jora
bat
Pratis GC
bowl
Mousom Dhakal
bowl
Kishore Mahato
bowl
