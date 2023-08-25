Ipswich vs Sunshine Coast Team

Home
Live
Ipswich
(18.2 over)
205/6
Sunshine Coast
(20 over)
201/3
Ipswich won by 4 wickets
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Bryan Llewellyn
9
4
0
1
225.00
Noah Emmerson
28
18
1
2
155.56
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Ben Baker
3.2
0
50
0
15.00
Liam Scott
4
0
21
3
5.25
Ipswich won by 4 wickets
Ipswich
Sunshine Coast
Jake Cross
wk
Leo Carter
bat
Anthony Wilson
bat
Josh Hoffman
bat
Noah Emmerson
bat
Jack Wood
all
Harry Wood
all
Bryan Llewellyn
all
Michael Rae
bowl
Dylan McAtter
bowl
Rowan Lutter
bowl
Josh Clarkson
all
Jem Ryan
all
Sean Lutter
bowl
Josh Creevey
bowl
Adam Smith
bowl
Jay Lenton
wk
Mackenzie Harvey
bat
Sam Truloff
bat
Dan Cummins
bat
Liam Scott
all
Tom Engelbrecht
all
Chad Soper
bowl
Josh Matthews
bowl
Ben Baker
bowl
Oliver Bembrick
bowl
Cody Pyne
bat
Kuchu Ekanayake
wk
Alex Maidment
wk
Nicholas Selman
bat
Trent Riddell
bat
Brodie Murphy
all
Michael Wostear
bowl
