Ipswich vs Toombul Team

Live
Ipswich
( over)
Toombul
(20 over)154/9

Match abandoned

BattingRB4s6sSR
BowlingOMRWECO

Match abandoned

Ipswich
Toombul
Jake Cross
wk
Anthony Wilson
bat
Josh Hoffman
bat
Noah Emmerson
bat
Jack Wood
all
Bryan Llewellyn
all
Jem Ryan
all
Harry Wood
all
Dylan McAtter
bowl
Sean Lutter
bowl
Harry Sheppard
bat
Leo Carter
bat
Josh Clarkson
all
Michael Rae
bowl
Josh Creevey
bowl
Adam Smith
bowl
Rowan Lutter
bowl
Jack Webster
wk
Ryan Gibson
bat
Lachlan Hearne
bat
Addy Grewal
bat
Preston White
all
Sam Wilson
all
Tom Balkin
bowl
Aubrey Stockdale
bowl
Elijah Eales
bowl
Devlin Malone
bowl
Daniel Cranitch
all
Tobias Snell
wk
Lachlan Markey
bat
Amritpal Grewal
bat
Hassan Sadar
all
Jeremy white
all
Ronan McDonald
bowl
Tom Malone
bowl
Jack Balkin
all
