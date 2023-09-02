SportzWiki Logo
Ipswich vs Toombul Team

Live
Ipswich
(20 over)170/7
Toombul
(20 over)169/8

Match abandoned

Match abandoned

Info

Commentary

Scorecard

Teams

Ipswich
Toombul
Jake Cross
wk
Leo Carter
bat
Anthony Wilson
bat
Josh Hoffman
bat
Noah Emmerson
bat
Josh Clarkson
all
Jack Wood
all
Harry Wood
all
Bryan Llewellyn
all
Michael Rae
bowl
Dylan McAtter
bowl
Sean Lutter
bowl
Jem Ryan
all
Josh Creevey
bowl
Adam Smith
bowl
Rowan Lutter
bowl
Ryan Gibson
bat
Lachlan Hearne
bat
Jack Webster
wk
Tom Balkin
bowl
Sam Wilson
all
Preston White
all
Elijah Eales
bowl
Aubrey Stockdale
bowl
Devlin Malone
bowl
Jack Balkin
all
Amritpal Grewal
bat
Tobias Snell
wk
Lachlan Markey
bat
Ronan McDonald
bowl
Hassan Sadar
all
Jeremy white
all
Tom Malone
bowl
Addy Grewal
bat
