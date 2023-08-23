Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
Esports
Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
E Sports
Cricket
Home
Live Scores
Schedule
Series
Teams
Players
News
Home
/
Live Cricket Scroes
/
India tour of Ireland
/
Ireland vs India
/
Teams
Ireland vs India Team
Live
Ireland
( over)
India
( over)
Match abandoned due to rain
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
-
-
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Match abandoned due to rain
Place a bet
Fantasy Team
Info
Commentary
Scorecard
Teams
Ireland
India
Lorcan Tucker
wk
Andy Balbirnie
bat
Harry Tector
bat
Paul Stirling
bat
Ross Adair
bat
George Dockrell
all
Curtis Campher
all
Mark Adair
bowl
Gareth Delany
all
Ben White
bowl
Barry McCarthy
bowl
Craig Young
bowl
Josh Little
bowl
Theo van Woerkom
bowl
Fionn Hand
bowl
Jitesh Sharma
wk
Sanju Samson
wk
Yashasvi Jaiswal
bat
Ruturaj Gaikwad
bat
Rinku Singh
bat
Tilak Varma
bat
Shivam Dube
bat
Shahbaz Ahmed
all
Washington Sundar
all
Arshdeep Singh
bowl
Mukesh Kumar
bowl
Ravi Bishnoi
bowl
Avesh Khan
bowl
Jasprit Bumrah
bowl
Prasidh Krishna
bowl
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
India National Cricket Team
Afganistan National Cricket Team
Australia National Cricket Team
Bangladesh National Cricket Team
England Cricket Team
Ireland Cricket Team
New Zealand National Cricket Team
Pakistan National Cricket Team
South Africa National Cricket Team
Sri Lanka National Cricket Team
West Indies Cricket Team
Zimbabwe National Cricket Team
Site Links
About us
DMCA
Disclaimer
Copyright Notice
Privacy and cookies Policy
Sitemap
Contact Us