Ireland vs India Team

Live
Ireland
( over)
India
( over)

Match abandoned due to rain

BattingRB4s6sSR
-
-
BowlingOMRWECO

Match abandoned due to rain

Ireland
India
Lorcan Tucker
wk
Andy Balbirnie
bat
Harry Tector
bat
Paul Stirling
bat
Ross Adair
bat
George Dockrell
all
Curtis Campher
all
Mark Adair
bowl
Gareth Delany
all
Ben White
bowl
Barry McCarthy
bowl
Craig Young
bowl
Josh Little
bowl
Theo van Woerkom
bowl
Fionn Hand
bowl
Jitesh Sharma
wk
Sanju Samson
wk
Yashasvi Jaiswal
bat
Ruturaj Gaikwad
bat
Rinku Singh
bat
Tilak Varma
bat
Shivam Dube
bat
Shahbaz Ahmed
all
Washington Sundar
all
Arshdeep Singh
bowl
Mukesh Kumar
bowl
Ravi Bishnoi
bowl
Avesh Khan
bowl
Jasprit Bumrah
bowl
Prasidh Krishna
bowl
