Kaziranga Heroes vs Manas Tigers Team

Live
Kaziranga Heroes
(19.1 over)106/10
Manas Tigers
(18.5 over)110/6

Manas Tigers won by 4 wickets

BattingRB4s6sSR
Rohan Hazarika4310133.33
Ankush Mazumder3300100.00
BowlingOMRWECO
Akash Sengupta3.511614.17
Nihar Deka201326.50

Kaziranga Heroes
Manas Tigers
Rohit Sen
wk
Rishav Das
bat
Saahil Jain
bat
Nihar Deka
bat
Nihar Narah
bat
Sunzow Brahma
bat
Bhargav Lahkar
all
Bhargav Dutta
all
Akash Sengupta
all
Dipok Gohain
bowl
Abir Chakraborty
bowl
Roshan Topno
wk
Rameez Rabbani
bat
Arup Das
bowl
Dibakar Johori
bowl
Nasir Ullah
wk
Ankush Mazumder
wk
Pallav Das
bat
Rohan Hazarika
bat
Reshab Dipak
all
Swarupam Purkayastha
bat
Saurav Dey
all
Darshan Rajbongshi
bowl
Raj Agarwal
bowl
Rohit Singh-lll
bowl
Sunil Lachit
bowl
Jay Baruah
bat
Jacky Ali
bowl
Abhijit Baruah
all
Kunal Sakia
wk
Aman Chetry
all
