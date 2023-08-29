SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon

Koln CC vs Bayer Uerdingen Boosters Team

Live
Koln CC
(10 over)96/4
Bayer Uerdingen Boosters
(10 over)170/5

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters won by 74 runs.

BattingRB4s6sSR
Manav Panwar352351152.17
Dwarak Sekar460066.67
BowlingOMRWECO
Thivakaran Aritharan201809.00
Ashok Hardik201628.00

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters won by 74 runs.

Info

Commentary

Scorecard

Teams

Koln CC
Bayer Uerdingen Boosters
Dwarak Sekar
wk
Manav Panwar
bat
MD Shafiullah
all
Sasanka Sanka
all
Akshay Dhani
bowl
Sherzad Sharifollah
bowl
Ahmed Likhon
bat
Jagandeep Singh
bowl
Deepak Demiwal
bat
Omkar Shiriskar
all
Mushafiq Sharief
bat
Asmdin Zadran
all
Sandheep Ravishankar
bowl
Tejas Morbagal
all
Irfan Ahmed-1
bat
Muhammad Tayyab
all
Dhruv Patel
wk
Appu Murali
bowl
Arif Mohammad
bat
Aadithya Ramamurthy
bat
Sangariar Safi
bat
Naga Bokka
bat
Tejas Naik
all
Pranav Nair
all
Vinay Kashyap
bowl
Anish Nair
bowl
Vaisakh Panicker
bowl
Sukhinder Banwait
bowl
Sakeshkanth indran
wk
Murali Prasad
bat
Janarthanam mani
bat
Thinesh rajakulasingam
bat
Aritharan vaseekaran
bat
Ashok Hardik
all
Thivakaran Aritharan
all
Jegan Dinushan
bowl
Pakee praba
bowl
Sanjeevan Vignesh
bowl
Lavanyan Inthiran
bowl
Kumar Mahendran
all
Gobinath navarathinam
wk
Malith Herath
bat
Sandeep Rathore
bat
Ninosan Yogarajah
bowl
Mayur Gondhalekar
bowl
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links