Koln CC vs VFB Gelsenkirchen Team

Live
Koln CC
(10 over)152/5
VFB Gelsenkirchen
(10 over)113/7

Koln CC won by 39 runs.

BattingRB4s6sSR
Ronit Satapathy602864214.29
Habibullah Stanikzai120050.00
BowlingOMRWECO
Vinay Kashyap2023311.50
Akshay Dhani2026113.00

Koln CC
VFB Gelsenkirchen
Manav Panwar
bat
Ahmed Likhon
bat
Aadithya Ramamurthy
bat
Deepak Demiwal
bat
Naga Bokka
bat
Sasanka Sanka
all
Akshay Dhani
bowl
Sherzad Sharifollah
bowl
Vinay Kashyap
bowl
Anish Nair
bowl
Vaisakh Panicker
bowl
Dwarak Sekar
wk
Dhruv Patel
wk
Irfan Ahmed-1
bat
Muhammad Tayyab
all
MD Shafiullah
all
Tejas Morbagal
all
Asmdin Zadran
all
Sandheep Ravishankar
bowl
Appu Murali
bowl
Arif Mohammad
bat
Sangariar Safi
bat
Mushafiq Sharief
bat
Tejas Naik
all
Omkar Shiriskar
all
Pranav Nair
all
Jagandeep Singh
bowl
Sukhinder Banwait
bowl
Ronit Satapathy
bat
Alom Dhaly
bat
Jay Tamakuwala
bat
Kamran Khan-II
all
Dhamodharan Madanagopal
all
Ace Pruss
all
Vishnu Anand
all
Rubesh Palaniappan
bowl
Milan Jani
bowl
Habibullah Stanikzai
bowl
Usman Zadran
bowl
Satya Srinivas
wk
Mirwali Jabarkheel
wk
Syed Waqar Hussain
bat
Punith Murugesh
bat
Suliman Hugakhil
all
Muhammad Oweis
all
Krishnan Sahasranaman
bat
Mubashir Hussain-II
all
Shrutarv Awasthi
bowl
Midhun Sompalle
wk
Safin Dhaly
bat
Gowthaman Suresh
bat
Pradeep Fernando
all
Younas Hameed
all
Jayaraman Baskaran
all
Vignaesh Sankaran
bowl
Najibullah Khogainiwal
bowl
Faisal Arshad
bowl
Habiburahman Laghmani
bowl
Shahedullah Wali
bowl
