Koln Challengers vs Bayer Uerdingen Boosters Team

Live
Koln Challengers
(10 over)123/5
Bayer Uerdingen Boosters
(10 over)167/5

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters won by 44 runs.

BattingRB4s6sSR
Sanjay Nanda1100100.00
Gopi Gogineni270028.57
BowlingOMRWECO
Jegan Dinushan2027213.50
Thivakaran Aritharan2032016.00

Koushik Karanam
wk
Rohit narayanan
bat
Naule Aravind
bat
Sanjay Nanda
bat
Harsimrat Harsimrat
bat
Amey potale
bat
Nagendra Donthi
all
Sriram Gurumurthy
all
Nikhil Patel
bowl
Gopi Gogineni
bowl
sabith Raman
bowl
Vijay Rathnavel
wk
Naga Guntur
all
Aravind Muthusubramanian
bowl
Vijayaraghavan Moorthy
all
Chakradhar Tallapalli
all
Vinod Srinivasan
all
Kesava Motati
bowl
Shiven Goyal
bowl
Sakeshkanth indran
wk
Aritharan vaseekaran
bat
Sandeep Rathore
bat
Thinesh rajakulasingam
bat
Ashok Hardik
all
Thivakaran Aritharan
all
Gobinath navarathinam
wk
Jegan Dinushan
bowl
Pakee praba
bowl
Sanjeevan Vignesh
bowl
Lavanyan Inthiran
bowl
Janarthanam mani
bat
Kumar Mahendran
all
Ninosan Yogarajah
bowl
Malith Herath
bat
Thayakaran Aritharan
all
Murali Prasad
bat
Mayur Gondhalekar
bowl
Kishotharan Vasudevan
bowl
