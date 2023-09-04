SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon

Koln Challengers vs Dussledorf Blackcaps Team

Live
Koln Challengers
(10 over)97/6
Dussledorf Blackcaps
(10 over)217/3

Dussledorf Blackcaps won by 120 runs.

BattingRB4s6sSR
Sriram Gurumurthy 570071.43
Koushik Karanam5310166.67
BowlingOMRWECO
Puneet Kumar2027013.50
Raviteja Velamuri10313.00

Dussledorf Blackcaps won by 120 runs.

Info

Commentary

Scorecard

Teams

Koln Challengers
Dussledorf Blackcaps
Koushik Karanam
wk
Rohit narayanan
bat
Naule Aravind
bat
Amey potale
bat
Sanjay Nanda
bat
Harsimrat Harsimrat
bat
Nagendra Donthi
all
Naga Guntur
all
Sriram Gurumurthy
all
Vinod Srinivasan
all
Nikhil Patel
bowl
Vijay Rathnavel
wk
Aravind Muthusubramanian
bowl
Kesava Motati
bowl
Vijayaraghavan Moorthy
all
Chakradhar Tallapalli
all
Gopi Gogineni
bowl
Shiven Goyal
bowl
Rahul Srinivas
wk
Jamshed Khan
bat
Narayan Narvekar
bat
Muhammad Raheel
all
Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai
all
Kashif Shahab
all
Udit Mehta
bat
Gaurav Gupta
bowl
Puneet Kumar
bowl
Raviteja Velamuri
bowl
Arun Sinha
bowl
Mradul Kumar
bat
Neeraj Sharma
bowl
Ross Wilkinson
wk
Ubaid Manzoor
bat
Pratik Vaghela
bat
Uday Sunkari
all
Abdulbaset Jalili
bowl
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links