Home
/
Live Cricket Scroes
/
ECS Germany, Krefeld T10
/
Koln Challengers vs Dussledorf Blackcaps
/
Teams
Koln Challengers vs Dussledorf Blackcaps Team
Live
Koln Challengers
(10 over)
97/6
Dussledorf Blackcaps
(10 over)
217/3
Dussledorf Blackcaps won by 120 runs.
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Sriram Gurumurthy
5
7
0
0
71.43
Koushik Karanam
5
3
1
0
166.67
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Puneet Kumar
2
0
27
0
13.50
Raviteja Velamuri
1
0
3
1
3.00
Fantasy Team
Info
Commentary
Scorecard
Teams
Koln Challengers
Dussledorf Blackcaps
Koushik Karanam
wk
Rohit narayanan
bat
Naule Aravind
bat
Amey potale
bat
Sanjay Nanda
bat
Harsimrat Harsimrat
bat
Nagendra Donthi
all
Naga Guntur
all
Sriram Gurumurthy
all
Vinod Srinivasan
all
Nikhil Patel
bowl
Vijay Rathnavel
wk
Aravind Muthusubramanian
bowl
Kesava Motati
bowl
Vijayaraghavan Moorthy
all
Chakradhar Tallapalli
all
Gopi Gogineni
bowl
Shiven Goyal
bowl
Rahul Srinivas
wk
Jamshed Khan
bat
Narayan Narvekar
bat
Muhammad Raheel
all
Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai
all
Kashif Shahab
all
Udit Mehta
bat
Gaurav Gupta
bowl
Puneet Kumar
bowl
Raviteja Velamuri
bowl
Arun Sinha
bowl
Mradul Kumar
bat
Neeraj Sharma
bowl
Ross Wilkinson
wk
Ubaid Manzoor
bat
Pratik Vaghela
bat
Uday Sunkari
all
Abdulbaset Jalili
bowl
