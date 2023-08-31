Koln Challengers vs Koln CC Team

Home
Live
Koln Challengers
(10 over)
153/5
Koln CC
(10 over)
148/4
Koln Challengers won by 5 runs.
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Ahmed Likhon
3
4
0
0
75.00
Manav Panwar
24
7
1
3
342.86
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Vijayaraghavan Moorthy
1
0
10
0
10.00
Naga Guntur
1
0
15
1
15.00
Koln Challengers won by 5 runs.
Koln Challengers
Koln CC
Koushik Karanam
wk
Rohit narayanan
bat
Naule Aravind
bat
Sanjay Nanda
bat
Harsimrat Harsimrat
bat
Nagendra Donthi
all
Naga Guntur
all
Vijayaraghavan Moorthy
all
Aravind Muthusubramanian
bowl
Nikhil Patel
bowl
Gopi Gogineni
bowl
Sriram Gurumurthy
all
Amey potale
bat
Kesava Motati
bowl
Vijay Rathnavel
wk
Chakradhar Tallapalli
all
Vinod Srinivasan
all
Shiven Goyal
bowl
Dwarak Sekar
wk
Manav Panwar
bat
Ahmed Likhon
bat
Aadithya Ramamurthy
bat
Deepak Demiwal
bat
Sangariar Safi
bat
Sasanka Sanka
all
Omkar Shiriskar
all
Akshay Dhani
bowl
Vinay Kashyap
bowl
Jagandeep Singh
bowl
Dhruv Patel
wk
Irfan Ahmed-1
bat
Muhammad Tayyab
all
MD Shafiullah
all
Tejas Morbagal
all
Asmdin Zadran
all
Sandheep Ravishankar
bowl
Sherzad Sharifollah
bowl
Appu Murali
bowl
Arif Mohammad
bat
Mushafiq Sharief
bat
Naga Bokka
bat
Tejas Naik
all
Pranav Nair
all
Anish Nair
bowl
Vaisakh Panicker
bowl
Sukhinder Banwait
bowl
