Koln Challengers vs PSV Aachen Team

Live
Koln Challengers
(10 over)93/6
PSV Aachen
(7.1 over)99/3

PSV Aachen won by 7 wickets

BattingRB4s6sSR
Shoaib Rehman592018295.00
Khawar Nadeem120050.00
BowlingOMRWECO
Nagendra Donthi1.1022018.86
Naga Guntur1013113.00

PSV Aachen won by 7 wickets

Koln Challengers
PSV Aachen
Koushik Karanam
wk
Rohit narayanan
bat
Naule Aravind
bat
Naga Guntur
all
Nagendra Donthi
all
Aravind Muthusubramanian
bowl
Sanjay Nanda
bat
Harsimrat Harsimrat
bat
Vijayaraghavan Moorthy
all
Nikhil Patel
bowl
Gopi Gogineni
bowl
Amey potale
bat
Sriram Gurumurthy
all
Kesava Motati
bowl
Vijay Rathnavel
wk
Chakradhar Tallapalli
all
Vinod Srinivasan
all
Shiven Goyal
bowl
Muaaz Hassan
bat
Yasir Hussain
bat
Waqas Tahir
bat
Muhammad Arif
bat
Shoaib Rehman
bat
Rahim Mohammad
bat
Fahad Khan
all
Khawar Nadeem
all
Raja Mubashir
bowl
Gokul Gopan
bowl
Shoaib Attar
all
Sufyan Ali
bat
Gulistan Muhammad
bat
Khalid Mehmood
all
Muhammad Rashid
bat
Iqbal Aziz
bat
Mohammad Sher
all
Gul Wali
bowl
