Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
Esports
Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
E Sports
Cricket
Home
Live Scores
Schedule
Series
Teams
Players
News
Home
/
Live Cricket Scroes
/
ECS Germany, Krefeld T10
/
Koln Challengers vs PSV Aachen
/
Teams
Koln Challengers vs PSV Aachen Team
Live
Koln Challengers
(10 over)
93/6
PSV Aachen
(7.1 over)
99/3
PSV Aachen won by 7 wickets
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Shoaib Rehman
59
20
1
8
295.00
Khawar Nadeem
1
2
0
0
50.00
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Nagendra Donthi
1.1
0
22
0
18.86
Naga Guntur
1
0
13
1
13.00
PSV Aachen won by 7 wickets
Place a bet
Fantasy Team
Info
Commentary
Scorecard
Teams
Koln Challengers
PSV Aachen
Koushik Karanam
wk
Rohit narayanan
bat
Naule Aravind
bat
Naga Guntur
all
Nagendra Donthi
all
Aravind Muthusubramanian
bowl
Sanjay Nanda
bat
Harsimrat Harsimrat
bat
Vijayaraghavan Moorthy
all
Nikhil Patel
bowl
Gopi Gogineni
bowl
Amey potale
bat
Sriram Gurumurthy
all
Kesava Motati
bowl
Vijay Rathnavel
wk
Chakradhar Tallapalli
all
Vinod Srinivasan
all
Shiven Goyal
bowl
Muaaz Hassan
bat
Yasir Hussain
bat
Waqas Tahir
bat
Muhammad Arif
bat
Shoaib Rehman
bat
Rahim Mohammad
bat
Fahad Khan
all
Khawar Nadeem
all
Raja Mubashir
bowl
Gokul Gopan
bowl
Shoaib Attar
all
Sufyan Ali
bat
Gulistan Muhammad
bat
Khalid Mehmood
all
Muhammad Rashid
bat
Iqbal Aziz
bat
Mohammad Sher
all
Gul Wali
bowl
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
India National Cricket Team
Afganistan National Cricket Team
Australia National Cricket Team
Bangladesh National Cricket Team
England Cricket Team
Ireland Cricket Team
New Zealand National Cricket Team
Pakistan National Cricket Team
South Africa National Cricket Team
Sri Lanka National Cricket Team
West Indies Cricket Team
Zimbabwe National Cricket Team
Site Links
About us
DMCA
Disclaimer
Copyright Notice
Privacy and cookies Policy
Sitemap
Contact Us