Koln Challengers vs VFB Gelsenkirchen Team

Live
Koln Challengers
(10 over)79/7
VFB Gelsenkirchen
(6.4 over)80/0

VFB Gelsenkirchen won by 10 wickets

BattingRB4s6sSR
Dhamodharan Madanagopal331932173.68
Ace Pruss 332223150.00
BowlingOMRWECO
Harsimrat Harsimrat0.408012.00
Naule Aravind1010010.00

Koln Challengers
VFB Gelsenkirchen
Koushik Karanam
wk
Rohit narayanan
bat
Naule Aravind
bat
Amey potale
bat
Sanjay Nanda
bat
Harsimrat Harsimrat
bat
Nagendra Donthi
all
Naga Guntur
all
Sriram Gurumurthy
all
Nikhil Patel
bowl
sabith Raman
bowl
Vijayaraghavan Moorthy
all
Vijay Rathnavel
wk
Aravind Muthusubramanian
bowl
Kesava Motati
bowl
Chakradhar Tallapalli
all
Vinod Srinivasan
all
Gopi Gogineni
bowl
Shiven Goyal
bowl
Ronit Satapathy
bat
Alom Dhaly
bat
Krishnan Sahasranaman
bat
Jay Tamakuwala
bat
Punith Murugesh
bat
Muhammad Oweis
all
Dhamodharan Madanagopal
all
Ace Pruss
all
Vishnu Anand
all
Rubesh Palaniappan
bowl
Usman Zadran
bowl
Satya Srinivas
wk
Mirwali Jabarkheel
wk
Syed Waqar Hussain
bat
Gowthaman Suresh
bat
Kamran Khan-II
all
Suliman Hugakhil
all
Mubashir Hussain-II
all
Shrutarv Awasthi
bowl
Safin Dhaly
bat
Midhun Sompalle
wk
Jayaraman Baskaran
all
Pradeep Fernando
all
Vignaesh Sankaran
bowl
Younas Hameed
all
Najibullah Khogainiwal
bowl
Milan Jani
bowl
Faisal Arshad
bowl
Habibullah Stanikzai
bowl
Habiburahman Laghmani
bowl
Shahedullah Wali
bowl
