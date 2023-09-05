SportzWiki Logo
Kenya Women vs Lesotho Women Team

Live
Kenya Women
(20 over)234/1
Lesotho Women
(13 over)26/10

Kenya Women won by 208 runs.

BattingRB4s6sSR
Retsepile limema03000.00
Nana Mokhachane02000.00
BowlingOMRWECO
Esther Wachira31531.67
Mary Mwangi22020.00

Kenya Women won by 208 runs.

Kenya Women
Lesotho Women
Charity Muthoni
wk
Venasa Ooko
bat
Judith Ogolla
bat
Mercy Ahono
bat
Mary Mwangi
all
Esther Wachira
all
Queentor Abel
all
Melvin Idambo Khagoitsa
bowl
Lavendah Idambo
bowl
Kreesha Vivek Mehta
bowl
Daisy Njoroge
bowl
Kelvia Ogola
bowl
Josephine Abwom
all
Flavia Odhiambo
bowl
Paballo Pheko
wk
Kananelo Phohlo
wk
Khahliso Damane
bat
Nana Mokhachane
bat
Thandi Kobeli
all
Thato Mahe
all
Kananelo Molapo
all
Retsepile limema
bowl
Maneo Nyabela
bowl
Makopano Mabathoana
bowl
Mosa Tsemane
bowl
Kananelo Mabitle
bat
Mamothepa Mokoatsela
all
Matlali Phohlo
bat
Matsele Maliehe
bowl
Karabo Mohale
bat
