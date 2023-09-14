Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
Esports
Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
E Sports
Cricket
Home
Live Scores
Schedule
Series
Teams
Players
News
Home
/
Live Cricket Scroes
/
Uttar Pradesh T20
/
Kashi Rudras vs Noida Super Kings
/
Teams
Kashi Rudras vs Noida Super Kings Team
Live
Kashi Rudras
( over)
Noida Super Kings
( over)
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
-
-
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Place a bet
Fantasy Team
Info
Commentary
Scorecard
Teams
Kashi Rudras
Noida Super Kings
Karan Sharma
all
Akshay Dubey
wk
Priyanshu Pandey
bat
Aranav Baliyan
bat
Sachin Singh Bisen
bat
Abhishek Yadav
all
Kirtivardhan Upadhyay
wk
Shivam Bansal
wk
Mirza Shahbaz
bat
Shashank Awasthi
bat
Suvrat Prasad Tiwari
bat
Prince Yadav
all
Ankur Malik
bowl
Ajay Singh
bowl
Atal Bihari-Rai
all
Siddharth Chaudhary
all
Rajat Singhwal
all
Munindra Maurya
bowl
Shiva Singh
bowl
Siddharth Mishra
all
Kamil Khan
bat
Bobby Yadav
bowl
Deepanshu Yadav
bowl
Mohammad Sharim
bowl
Parv Singh
bowl
Chaitanya Parashar
bat
Samarth Singh
bat
Almas Shaukat
bat
Shantanu
bat
Nitish Rana
all
Arjun Bharadwaj
all
Manish Solanki
bat
Tarun Pawadia
bat
Osho Mohan
bat
Manu Kashyap
bat
Rahul Raj
bat
Aditya Sharma
wk
Prashant Veer
all
Kishan
all
Saurabh Kumar
bowl
Shiven Malhotra
all
Saubhagya
all
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
bowl
Naman Tiwari
bowl
Mohammad Javed
bowl
Kunal Tyagi
bowl
Rohit Dwivedi
bowl
Nilotpalendu Pratap
bowl
Satyam Chauhan
bat
Aman Verma
bowl
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
India National Cricket Team
Afganistan National Cricket Team
Australia National Cricket Team
Bangladesh National Cricket Team
England Cricket Team
Ireland Cricket Team
New Zealand National Cricket Team
Pakistan National Cricket Team
South Africa National Cricket Team
Sri Lanka National Cricket Team
West Indies Cricket Team
Zimbabwe National Cricket Team
Site Links
About us
DMCA
Disclaimer
Copyright Notice
Privacy and cookies Policy
Sitemap
Contact Us