KCA Lions vs KCA Eagles Team

Live
KCA Lions
(5 over)87/3
KCA Eagles
(5 over)48/0

KCA Lions won by 39 runs.

BattingRB4s6sSR
Ajnas M171111154.55
Vishnu Vinod291941152.63
BowlingOMRWECO
Vinay V Varghese2020010.00
Basil Thampi201507.50

KCA Lions won by 39 runs.

KCA Lions
KCA Eagles
Mohammed Azharuddeen
wk
Sachin Baby
bat
Abhishek J Nair
bat
Basil Thampi
bowl
Albin Alias
bat
Sreehari S Nair
all
Akshay Chandran
all
Vivek KP
all
Amal Ramesh
bowl
Akhil MS
bowl
Vinay V Varghese
bowl
Mannembeth Sreeroop
all
K Sreenath
wk
Aswanth S Sankar
bowl
Riya Basheer
bat
Akshay T K
bat
Pallam Anfal
all
Balu Babu
all
Nikhil-M
all
Vignesh Puthur
bowl
Athul Raveendran
bowl
Vishnu Vinod
wk
Salman Nizar
bat
Ajnas M
bat
Rohan Nair
bat
Vinoop Manoharan
bat
Shreyas Gopal
all
Akhil Scaria
all
Anurag
bowl
Mohmmed Anas
all
Pavan Raj
bowl
Fazil Fanoos
bowl
Ajith V
bowl
Prasoon Prasad
all
MD Nidheesh
bowl
Kiran Sagar Mohan
bowl
Arjun Venugopal
all
M Sebastin
bowl
Nikhil T
wk
Joffin Jose
all
Afrad Reshab
bowl
