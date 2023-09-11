KCA Lions vs KCA Eagles Team

Home
Live
KCA Lions
(5 over)
87/3
KCA Eagles
(5 over)
48/0
KCA Lions won by 39 runs.
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Ajnas M
17
11
1
1
154.55
Vishnu Vinod
29
19
4
1
152.63
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Vinay V Varghese
2
0
20
0
10.00
Basil Thampi
2
0
15
0
7.50
KCA Lions won by 39 runs.
KCA Lions
KCA Eagles
Mohammed Azharuddeen
wk
Sachin Baby
bat
Abhishek J Nair
bat
Basil Thampi
bowl
Albin Alias
bat
Sreehari S Nair
all
Akshay Chandran
all
Vivek KP
all
Amal Ramesh
bowl
Akhil MS
bowl
Vinay V Varghese
bowl
Mannembeth Sreeroop
all
K Sreenath
wk
Aswanth S Sankar
bowl
Riya Basheer
bat
Akshay T K
bat
Pallam Anfal
all
Balu Babu
all
Nikhil-M
all
Vignesh Puthur
bowl
Athul Raveendran
bowl
Vishnu Vinod
wk
Salman Nizar
bat
Ajnas M
bat
Rohan Nair
bat
Vinoop Manoharan
bat
Shreyas Gopal
all
Akhil Scaria
all
Anurag
bowl
Mohmmed Anas
all
Pavan Raj
bowl
Fazil Fanoos
bowl
Ajith V
bowl
Prasoon Prasad
all
MD Nidheesh
bowl
Kiran Sagar Mohan
bowl
Arjun Venugopal
all
M Sebastin
bowl
Nikhil T
wk
Joffin Jose
all
Afrad Reshab
bowl
