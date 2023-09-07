SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon

KCA Lions vs KCA Eagles Team

Live
KCA Lions
( over)
KCA Eagles
( over)

Match Abandoned

BattingRB4s6sSR
-
-
BowlingOMRWECO

Match Abandoned

Info

Commentary

Scorecard

Teams

KCA Lions
KCA Eagles
Mohammed Azharuddeen
wk
K Sreenath
wk
Sachin Baby
bat
Abhishek J Nair
bat
Riya Basheer
bat
Albin Alias
bat
Akshay T K
bat
Sreehari S Nair
all
Akshay Chandran
all
Mannembeth Sreeroop
all
Pallam Anfal
all
Balu Babu
all
Nikhil-M
all
Vivek KP
all
Vignesh Puthur
bowl
Amal Ramesh
bowl
Akhil MS
bowl
Aswanth S Sankar
bowl
Basil Thampi
bowl
Athul Raveendran
bowl
Vinay V Varghese
bowl
Nikhil T
wk
Vishnu Vinod
wk
Salman Nizar
bat
Ajnas M
bat
Rohan Nair
bat
Ajith V
bowl
Vinoop Manoharan
bat
Shreyas Gopal
all
Prasoon Prasad
all
Joffin Jose
all
Akhil Scaria
all
Anurag
bowl
Mohmmed Anas
all
Arjun Venugopal
all
MD Nidheesh
bowl
Kiran Sagar Mohan
bowl
M Sebastin
bowl
Pavan Raj
bowl
Fazil Fanoos
bowl
Afrad Reshab
bowl
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links