Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
Esports
Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
E Sports
Cricket
Home
Live Scores
Schedule
Series
Teams
Players
News
Home
/
Live Cricket Scroes
/
KCA TCM Presidents Cup T20
/
KCA Lions vs KCA Royals
/
Teams
KCA Lions vs KCA Royals Team
Live
KCA Lions
(16 over)
126/4
KCA Royals
( over)
KCA Lions elected to bat
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Albin Alias
4
4
0
0
100.00
Akhil MS
5
2
1
0
250.00
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Midhun P K
3
0
31
1
10.33
Vaisakh Chandran
2
0
11
1
5.50
KCA Lions elected to bat
Place a bet
Fantasy Team
Info
Commentary
Scorecard
Teams
KCA Lions
KCA Royals
Mohammed Azharuddeen
wk
Sachin Baby
bat
Abhishek J Nair
bat
Riya Basheer
bat
Albin Alias
bat
Mannembeth Sreeroop
all
Vivek KP
all
Sreehari S Nair
all
Basil Thampi
bowl
Akhil MS
bowl
Vinay V Varghese
bowl
Akshay Chandran
all
K Sreenath
wk
Aswanth S Sankar
bowl
Amal Ramesh
bowl
Pallam Anfal
all
Balu Babu
all
Nikhil-M
all
Vignesh Puthur
bowl
Athul Raveendran
bowl
Akshay T K
bat
S Sachin
wk
Neel Sunny
bat
Saly V Samson
bat
Abdul Basith
all
Asif Ali
all
Vinod Kumar
bowl
Alfi Francis
all
Harikrishan MU
bowl
Vaisakh Chandran
bowl
Arun KA
bowl
Anoop-G
bowl
Abhishek Pratap-I
bat
A K Arjun
wk
Midhun P K
all
Vishweshwar A Suresh
bowl
Rohan Kunnummal
bat
TJ Aadidev
bat
Sharon SS
bat
Mohammed Enaan
all
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
India National Cricket Team
Afganistan National Cricket Team
Australia National Cricket Team
Bangladesh National Cricket Team
England Cricket Team
Ireland Cricket Team
New Zealand National Cricket Team
Pakistan National Cricket Team
South Africa National Cricket Team
Sri Lanka National Cricket Team
West Indies Cricket Team
Zimbabwe National Cricket Team
Site Links
About us
DMCA
Disclaimer
Copyright Notice
Privacy and cookies Policy
Sitemap
Contact Us