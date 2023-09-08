KCA Lions vs KCA Royals Team

Home
Live
KCA Lions
(5 over)
72/2
KCA Royals
(5 over)
64/3
KCA Lions won by 8 runs.
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Neel Sunny
16
7
1
1
228.57
Abhishek Pratap-I
17
13
2
1
130.77
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Mannembeth Sreeroop
1
0
21
0
21.00
Akhil MS
1
0
11
1
11.00
KCA Lions
KCA Royals
Mohammed Azharuddeen
wk
K Sreenath
wk
Sachin Baby
bat
Abhishek J Nair
bat
Riya Basheer
bat
Akshay Chandran
all
Mannembeth Sreeroop
all
Akhil MS
bowl
Basil Thampi
bowl
Albin Alias
bat
Vivek KP
all
Amal Ramesh
bowl
Aswanth S Sankar
bowl
Sreehari S Nair
all
Vinay V Varghese
bowl
Vignesh Puthur
bowl
Balu Babu
all
Akshay T K
bat
Nikhil-M
all
Pallam Anfal
all
Athul Raveendran
bowl
S Sachin
wk
Rohan Kunnummal
bat
Abhishek Pratap-I
bat
Neel Sunny
bat
Abdul Basith
all
Alfi Francis
all
Saly V Samson
bat
Midhun P K
all
Vinod Kumar
bowl
Vaisakh Chandran
bowl
Vishweshwar A Suresh
bowl
A K Arjun
wk
Arun KA
bowl
Harikrishan MU
bowl
Anoop-G
bowl
Mohammed Enaan
all
TJ Aadidev
bat
Sharon SS
bat
Asif Ali
all
