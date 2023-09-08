SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon

KCA Lions vs KCA Royals Team

Live
KCA Lions
(5 over)72/2
KCA Royals
(5 over)64/3

KCA Lions won by 8 runs.

BattingRB4s6sSR
Neel Sunny16711228.57
Abhishek Pratap-I171321130.77
BowlingOMRWECO
Mannembeth Sreeroop1021021.00
Akhil MS1011111.00

KCA Lions won by 8 runs.

Info

Commentary

Scorecard

Teams

KCA Lions
KCA Royals
Mohammed Azharuddeen
wk
K Sreenath
wk
Sachin Baby
bat
Abhishek J Nair
bat
Riya Basheer
bat
Akshay Chandran
all
Mannembeth Sreeroop
all
Akhil MS
bowl
Basil Thampi
bowl
Albin Alias
bat
Vivek KP
all
Amal Ramesh
bowl
Aswanth S Sankar
bowl
Sreehari S Nair
all
Vinay V Varghese
bowl
Vignesh Puthur
bowl
Balu Babu
all
Akshay T K
bat
Nikhil-M
all
Pallam Anfal
all
Athul Raveendran
bowl
S Sachin
wk
Rohan Kunnummal
bat
Abhishek Pratap-I
bat
Neel Sunny
bat
Abdul Basith
all
Alfi Francis
all
Saly V Samson
bat
Midhun P K
all
Vinod Kumar
bowl
Vaisakh Chandran
bowl
Vishweshwar A Suresh
bowl
A K Arjun
wk
Arun KA
bowl
Harikrishan MU
bowl
Anoop-G
bowl
Mohammed Enaan
all
TJ Aadidev
bat
Sharon SS
bat
Asif Ali
all
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links