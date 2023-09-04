SportzWiki Logo
KCA Lions vs KCA Tigers Team

Live
KCA Lions
( over)
KCA Tigers
( over)

Match Abandoned

-
-
Match Abandoned

KCA Lions
KCA Tigers
Mohammed Azharuddeen
wk
Sachin Baby
bat
Abhishek J Nair
bat
Riya Basheer
bat
Akshay Chandran
all
Mannembeth Sreeroop
all
Pallam Anfal
all
Akhil MS
bowl
Basil Thampi
bowl
Athul Raveendran
bowl
Nikhil-M
all
Vinay V Varghese
bowl
K Sreenath
wk
Sreehari S Nair
all
Amal Ramesh
bowl
Vignesh Puthur
bowl
Albin Alias
bat
Akshay T K
bat
Balu Babu
all
Aswanth S Sankar
bowl
Akash C Pillai
wk
Varun Nayanar
wk
Anuj Jotin
bat
Krishna Prasad
bat
Shoun Roger
bat
Ashwin Anand
bat
Sharafuddeen NM
all
K Adithyakrishnan
all
KM Asif
bowl
Rahul Chandran
bowl
Vishnu P kumar
bowl
Bharath Soorya M
bat
Abi Biju
bowl
Ajayaghosh NS
all
Mohammed Ashiq
all
Vishnu TM
all
Sanju Samson
wk
KN Harikrishnan
all
N Afrad
bowl
Jerin PS
bowl
