Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
Esports
Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
E Sports
Cricket
Home
Live Scores
Schedule
Series
Teams
Players
News
Home
/
Live Cricket Scroes
/
KCA TCM Presidents Cup T20
/
KCA Lions vs KCA Tigers
/
Teams
KCA Lions vs KCA Tigers Team
Live
KCA Lions
( over)
KCA Tigers
( over)
Match Abandoned
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
-
-
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Match Abandoned
Place a bet
Fantasy Team
Info
Commentary
Scorecard
Teams
KCA Lions
KCA Tigers
Mohammed Azharuddeen
wk
Sachin Baby
bat
Abhishek J Nair
bat
Riya Basheer
bat
Akshay Chandran
all
Mannembeth Sreeroop
all
Pallam Anfal
all
Akhil MS
bowl
Basil Thampi
bowl
Athul Raveendran
bowl
Nikhil-M
all
Vinay V Varghese
bowl
K Sreenath
wk
Sreehari S Nair
all
Amal Ramesh
bowl
Vignesh Puthur
bowl
Albin Alias
bat
Akshay T K
bat
Balu Babu
all
Aswanth S Sankar
bowl
Akash C Pillai
wk
Varun Nayanar
wk
Anuj Jotin
bat
Krishna Prasad
bat
Shoun Roger
bat
Ashwin Anand
bat
Sharafuddeen NM
all
K Adithyakrishnan
all
KM Asif
bowl
Rahul Chandran
bowl
Vishnu P kumar
bowl
Bharath Soorya M
bat
Abi Biju
bowl
Ajayaghosh NS
all
Mohammed Ashiq
all
Vishnu TM
all
Sanju Samson
wk
KN Harikrishnan
all
N Afrad
bowl
Jerin PS
bowl
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
India National Cricket Team
Afganistan National Cricket Team
Australia National Cricket Team
Bangladesh National Cricket Team
England Cricket Team
Ireland Cricket Team
New Zealand National Cricket Team
Pakistan National Cricket Team
South Africa National Cricket Team
Sri Lanka National Cricket Team
West Indies Cricket Team
Zimbabwe National Cricket Team
Site Links
About us
DMCA
Disclaimer
Copyright Notice
Privacy and cookies Policy
Sitemap
Contact Us