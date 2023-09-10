Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
Esports
Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
E Sports
Cricket
Home
Live Scores
Schedule
Series
Teams
Players
News
Home
/
Live Cricket Scroes
/
KCA TCM Presidents Cup T20
/
KCA Lions vs KCA Tigers
/
Teams
KCA Lions vs KCA Tigers Team
Live
KCA Lions
(18 over)
105/7
KCA Tigers
(17.3 over)
106/4
KCA Tigers won by 6 wickets
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Anuj Jotin
7
3
1
0
233.33
Sharafuddeen NM
8
4
1
0
200.00
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Mannembeth Sreeroop
2.3
0
19
0
7.60
Basil Thampi
4
0
26
3
6.50
KCA Tigers won by 6 wickets
Place a bet
Fantasy Team
Info
Commentary
Scorecard
Teams
KCA Lions
KCA Tigers
Mohammed Azharuddeen
wk
K Sreenath
wk
Sachin Baby
bat
Abhishek J Nair
bat
Albin Alias
bat
Sreehari S Nair
all
Mannembeth Sreeroop
all
Vivek KP
all
Akhil MS
bowl
Basil Thampi
bowl
Vinay V Varghese
bowl
Riya Basheer
bat
Amal Ramesh
bowl
Aswanth S Sankar
bowl
Akshay Chandran
all
Vignesh Puthur
bowl
Akshay T K
bat
Pallam Anfal
all
Balu Babu
all
Nikhil-M
all
Athul Raveendran
bowl
Varun Nayanar
wk
Anuj Jotin
bat
Krishna Prasad
bat
Shoun Roger
bat
Bharath Soorya M
bat
Mohammed Ashiq
all
Sharafuddeen NM
all
K Adithyakrishnan
all
Rahul Chandran
bowl
Vishnu P kumar
bowl
Abi Biju
bowl
KN Harikrishnan
all
Ashwin Anand
bat
KM Asif
bowl
N Afrad
bowl
Sanju Samson
wk
Akash C Pillai
wk
Ajayaghosh NS
all
Vishnu TM
all
Jerin PS
bowl
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
India National Cricket Team
Afganistan National Cricket Team
Australia National Cricket Team
Bangladesh National Cricket Team
England Cricket Team
Ireland Cricket Team
New Zealand National Cricket Team
Pakistan National Cricket Team
South Africa National Cricket Team
Sri Lanka National Cricket Team
West Indies Cricket Team
Zimbabwe National Cricket Team
Site Links
About us
DMCA
Disclaimer
Copyright Notice
Privacy and cookies Policy
Sitemap
Contact Us