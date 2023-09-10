SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon

KCA Lions vs KCA Tigers Team

Live
KCA Lions
(18 over)105/7
KCA Tigers
(17.3 over)106/4

KCA Tigers won by 6 wickets

BattingRB4s6sSR
Anuj Jotin7310233.33
Sharafuddeen NM8410200.00
BowlingOMRWECO
Mannembeth Sreeroop2.301907.60
Basil Thampi402636.50

KCA Tigers won by 6 wickets

Info

Commentary

Scorecard

Teams

KCA Lions
KCA Tigers
Mohammed Azharuddeen
wk
K Sreenath
wk
Sachin Baby
bat
Abhishek J Nair
bat
Albin Alias
bat
Sreehari S Nair
all
Mannembeth Sreeroop
all
Vivek KP
all
Akhil MS
bowl
Basil Thampi
bowl
Vinay V Varghese
bowl
Riya Basheer
bat
Amal Ramesh
bowl
Aswanth S Sankar
bowl
Akshay Chandran
all
Vignesh Puthur
bowl
Akshay T K
bat
Pallam Anfal
all
Balu Babu
all
Nikhil-M
all
Athul Raveendran
bowl
Varun Nayanar
wk
Anuj Jotin
bat
Krishna Prasad
bat
Shoun Roger
bat
Bharath Soorya M
bat
Mohammed Ashiq
all
Sharafuddeen NM
all
K Adithyakrishnan
all
Rahul Chandran
bowl
Vishnu P kumar
bowl
Abi Biju
bowl
KN Harikrishnan
all
Ashwin Anand
bat
KM Asif
bowl
N Afrad
bowl
Sanju Samson
wk
Akash C Pillai
wk
Ajayaghosh NS
all
Vishnu TM
all
Jerin PS
bowl
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links