Malta vs Romania Team

Live
Malta
(20 over)184/9
Romania
(20 over)190/8

Romania won by 6 runs.

BattingRB4s6sSR
Fanyan Mughal22912244.44
Waseem Abbas12511240.00
BowlingOMRWECO
Mahesh Prasanna4040210.00
Ijaz Hussain4048212.00

Malta
Romania
Darshit Patankar
wk
Chanjal Sudarsanan
wk
Zeeshan Khan
bat
Jaspal Singh
bat
Imran Ameer
bat
Fanyan Mughal
all
Bikram Arora
all
Varun Prasath
all
Waqar Afridi
all
Eldhose Mathew
bowl
Waseem Abbas
bowl
John Grima
wk
Samuel Stanislaus
bat
Indika Perera
bat
Jawinder Singh
bowl
Gopal Thakur
bat
Priyan Pushparajan
all
Muhammad Ajmal
bowl
Satwik Nadigotla
wk
Ramesh Satheesan
bat
Mahesh Prasanna
bat
Rohit Kumar 1
wk
Shantanu Vashisht
all
Ijaz Hussain
all
Ravindra Athapaththu
all
Sivakumar Periyalwar
all
Vasu Saini
bowl
Manmeet Koli
bowl
Sukhkaran Sahi
bowl
Abdul Shakoor
wk
Sharat Kishore
wk
Gohar Manan
bat
Aakash Kaka
bat
Luca Petre
bat
Dussantha Arachchilage
bat
Muhammad Moiz
bat
Kaveesha Devinda
bat
Laurentiu Gherasim
bat
Asad Abbas
all
Noman Sajid
all
Cosmin Zavoiu
all
Abdul Asif
bowl
Saeed Ullah
bowl
Tharindu Sandaruwan
bowl
Baljinder Singh
bowl
Pasindu Vindula
bowl
