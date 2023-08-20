Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
Esports
Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
E Sports
Cricket
Home
Live Scores
Schedule
Series
Teams
Players
News
Home
/
Live Cricket Scroes
/
ECN Continental Cup T20I
/
Malta vs Romania
/
Teams
Malta vs Romania Team
Live
Malta
(20 over)
184/9
Romania
(20 over)
190/8
Romania won by 6 runs.
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Fanyan Mughal
22
9
1
2
244.44
Waseem Abbas
12
5
1
1
240.00
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Mahesh Prasanna
4
0
40
2
10.00
Ijaz Hussain
4
0
48
2
12.00
Romania won by 6 runs.
Place a bet
Fantasy Team
Info
Commentary
Scorecard
Teams
Malta
Romania
Darshit Patankar
wk
Chanjal Sudarsanan
wk
Zeeshan Khan
bat
Jaspal Singh
bat
Imran Ameer
bat
Fanyan Mughal
all
Bikram Arora
all
Varun Prasath
all
Waqar Afridi
all
Eldhose Mathew
bowl
Waseem Abbas
bowl
John Grima
wk
Samuel Stanislaus
bat
Indika Perera
bat
Jawinder Singh
bowl
Gopal Thakur
bat
Priyan Pushparajan
all
Muhammad Ajmal
bowl
Satwik Nadigotla
wk
Ramesh Satheesan
bat
Mahesh Prasanna
bat
Rohit Kumar 1
wk
Shantanu Vashisht
all
Ijaz Hussain
all
Ravindra Athapaththu
all
Sivakumar Periyalwar
all
Vasu Saini
bowl
Manmeet Koli
bowl
Sukhkaran Sahi
bowl
Abdul Shakoor
wk
Sharat Kishore
wk
Gohar Manan
bat
Aakash Kaka
bat
Luca Petre
bat
Dussantha Arachchilage
bat
Muhammad Moiz
bat
Kaveesha Devinda
bat
Laurentiu Gherasim
bat
Asad Abbas
all
Noman Sajid
all
Cosmin Zavoiu
all
Abdul Asif
bowl
Saeed Ullah
bowl
Tharindu Sandaruwan
bowl
Baljinder Singh
bowl
Pasindu Vindula
bowl
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
India National Cricket Team
Afganistan National Cricket Team
Australia National Cricket Team
Bangladesh National Cricket Team
England Cricket Team
Ireland Cricket Team
New Zealand National Cricket Team
Pakistan National Cricket Team
South Africa National Cricket Team
Sri Lanka National Cricket Team
West Indies Cricket Team
Zimbabwe National Cricket Team
Site Links
About us
DMCA
Disclaimer
Copyright Notice
Privacy and cookies Policy
Sitemap
Contact Us