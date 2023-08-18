SportzWiki Logo
Malta vs Romania Team

Live
Malta
(18.3 over)163/2
Romania
(20 over)162/10

Malta won by 8 wickets

BattingRB4s6sSR
Gopal Thakur413332124.24
Jaspal Singh262230118.18
BowlingOMRWECO
Sukhkaran Sahi0.309018.00
Abdul Asif403308.25

Malta
Romania
Chanjal Sudarsanan
wk
Varun Prasath
all
Zeeshan Khan
bat
Jaspal Singh
bat
Gopal Thakur
bat
Imran Ameer
bat
Samuel Stanislaus
bat
Fanyan Mughal
all
Bikram Arora
all
Waqar Afridi
all
Waseem Abbas
bowl
Darshit Patankar
wk
John Grima
wk
Indika Perera
bat
Jawinder Singh
bowl
Priyan Pushparajan
all
Muhammad Ajmal
bowl
Eldhose Mathew
bowl
Satwik Nadigotla
wk
Ramesh Satheesan
bat
Gohar Manan
bat
Aakash Kaka
bat
Luca Petre
bat
Mahesh Prasanna
bat
Ijaz Hussain
all
Vasu Saini
bowl
Sukhkaran Sahi
bowl
Abdul Asif
bowl
Baljinder Singh
bowl
Abdul Shakoor
wk
Sharat Kishore
wk
Asad Abbas
all
Sivakumar Periyalwar
all
Dussantha Arachchilage
bat
Noman Sajid
all
Muhammad Moiz
bat
Shantanu Vashisht
all
Ravindra Athapaththu
all
Manmeet Koli
bowl
Kaveesha Devinda
bat
Saeed Ullah
bowl
Tharindu Sandaruwan
bowl
Cosmin Zavoiu
all
Pasindu Vindula
bowl
