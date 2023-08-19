SportzWiki Logo
Malta vs Romania Team

Live
Malta
(16 over)115/10
Romania
(17.1 over)116/7

Romania won by 3 wickets

BattingRB4s6sSR
Manmeet Koli250040.00
Ravindra Athapaththu230066.67
BowlingOMRWECO
Samuel Stanislaus1.10413.43
Imran Ameer402416.00

Info

Commentary

Scorecard

Teams

Malta
Romania
Chanjal Sudarsanan
wk
Zeeshan Khan
bat
Jaspal Singh
bat
Samuel Stanislaus
bat
Gopal Thakur
bat
Imran Ameer
bat
Fanyan Mughal
all
Bikram Arora
all
Waseem Abbas
bowl
Eldhose Mathew
bowl
Waqar Afridi
all
Darshit Patankar
wk
John Grima
wk
Indika Perera
bat
Jawinder Singh
bowl
Varun Prasath
all
Priyan Pushparajan
all
Muhammad Ajmal
bowl
Satwik Nadigotla
wk
Ramesh Satheesan
bat
Luca Petre
bat
Sivakumar Periyalwar
all
Shantanu Vashisht
all
Ijaz Hussain
all
Ravindra Athapaththu
all
Vasu Saini
bowl
Manmeet Koli
bowl
Sukhkaran Sahi
bowl
Rohit Kumar 1
wk
Sharat Kishore
wk
Abdul Asif
bowl
Gohar Manan
bat
Asad Abbas
all
Abdul Shakoor
wk
Aakash Kaka
bat
Dussantha Arachchilage
bat
Noman Sajid
all
Muhammad Moiz
bat
Kaveesha Devinda
bat
Saeed Ullah
bowl
Tharindu Sandaruwan
bowl
Mahesh Prasanna
bat
Cosmin Zavoiu
all
Baljinder Singh
bowl
Pasindu Vindula
bowl
