SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon

Morrisville Unity vs New Jersey Triton's Team

Live
Morrisville Unity
(9.5 over)96/4
New Jersey Triton's
(10 over)95/3

Morrisville Unity won by 6 wickets

BattingRB4s6sSR
Corey Anderson131001130.00
Calvin Savage670085.71
BowlingOMRWECO
Chris Barnwell1.501317.09
RP Singh201417.00

Morrisville Unity won by 6 wickets

Info

Commentary

Scorecard

Teams

Morrisville Unity
New Jersey Triton's
Parthiv Patel
wkbat
Chris Gayle
bat
Corey Anderson
all
Navin Stewart
bowl
Harbhajan Singh
bowl
Calvin Savage
all
Obus Pienaar
bowl
Shehan Jayasuriya
bat
Dane Piedt
bowl
Najaf Shah
bowl
Sreesanth
bowl
Andries Gous
wk
Manvinder Bisla
wk
Angelo Perera
all
Dilshan Munaweera
all
Kevin O'Brien
all
Nuwan Kulasekara
bowl
Parvinder Awana
bowl
Vikas Tokas
bowl
Makhaya Ntini
bowl
Rahul Sharma
bowl
Naman Ojha
wk
Gautam Gambhir
bat
Jesse Ryder
bat
Yusuf Pathan
all
Albie Morkel
all
Chris Barnwell
bat
Bipul Sharma
all
RP Singh
bowl
Abhimanyu Mithun
bowl
Liam Plunkett
all
Danza Hyatt
all
Monty Panesar
bowl
Yuvraj Singh
all
Stuart Binny
all
Tim Ambrose
wk
Rajesh Bishnoi
bat
Craig McMillan
bat
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links