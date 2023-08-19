Morrisville Unity vs New Jersey Triton's Team

Home
Live
Morrisville Unity
(9.5 over)
96/4
New Jersey Triton's
(10 over)
95/3
Morrisville Unity won by 6 wickets
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Corey Anderson
13
10
0
1
130.00
Calvin Savage
6
7
0
0
85.71
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Chris Barnwell
1.5
0
13
1
7.09
RP Singh
2
0
14
1
7.00
Morrisville Unity won by 6 wickets
Morrisville Unity
New Jersey Triton's
Parthiv Patel
wkbat
Chris Gayle
bat
Corey Anderson
all
Navin Stewart
bowl
Harbhajan Singh
bowl
Calvin Savage
all
Obus Pienaar
bowl
Shehan Jayasuriya
bat
Dane Piedt
bowl
Najaf Shah
bowl
Sreesanth
bowl
Andries Gous
wk
Manvinder Bisla
wk
Angelo Perera
all
Dilshan Munaweera
all
Kevin O'Brien
all
Nuwan Kulasekara
bowl
Parvinder Awana
bowl
Vikas Tokas
bowl
Makhaya Ntini
bowl
Rahul Sharma
bowl
Naman Ojha
wk
Gautam Gambhir
bat
Jesse Ryder
bat
Yusuf Pathan
all
Albie Morkel
all
Chris Barnwell
bat
Bipul Sharma
all
RP Singh
bowl
Abhimanyu Mithun
bowl
Liam Plunkett
all
Danza Hyatt
all
Monty Panesar
bowl
Yuvraj Singh
all
Stuart Binny
all
Tim Ambrose
wk
Rajesh Bishnoi
bat
Craig McMillan
bat
