Myanmar Women vs Thailand Women Team

Live
Myanmar Women
(20 over)
21/9
Thailand Women
(20 over)
121/4
Thailand Women won by 100 runs.
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Pan Phyu
1
1
0
0
100.00
Zin Tharaphy Kyaw
9
41
0
0
21.95
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Thipatcha Putthawong
4
1
3
2
0.75
Onnicha Kamchomphu
3
3
0
1
0.00
Myanmar Women
Thailand Women
Zar Win
wk
Thae Po
wk
Khin Min Myat
bat
May San
bat
Pan Phyu
bat
Zon Lin
all
Thae Thae Aung
all
Lin Htun
all
Shwe Yee Win
bowl
Theint Soe
bowl
Zin Tharaphy Kyaw
bowl
San Nyo Htwe
bowl
Htet Aung
bowl
Aye Moe
bat
Nannapat Koncharoenkai
wk
Suwanan Khiaoto
wk
Naruemol Chaiwai
bat
Nattankan Chantam
bat
Nattaya Boochatham
all
Sornnarin Tippoch
all
Chanida Sutthiruang
all
Phannita Maya
all
Onnicha Kamchomphu
bowl
Thipatcha Putthawong
bowl
Sunida Chaturongrattana
bowl
Banthida Leephatthana
wk
Aphisara Suwanchonrathi
bat
Nanthita Boonsukhan
bowl
Kanyakorn Bunthansen
bowl
Nannapa Chaihan
all
Rosenan Kanoh
bat
