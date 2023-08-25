New Jersey Triton's vs California Knights Team

Home
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Cameron Delport
1
1
0
0
100.00
Peter Trego
1
1
0
0
100.00
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Ben Laughlin
1
0
7
2
7.00
Irfan Pathan
1
0
13
0
13.00
New Jersey Triton's
California Knights
Naman Ojha
wk
Gautam Gambhir
bat
Craig McMillan
bat
Jesse Ryder
bat
Chris Barnwell
bat
Cameron Delport
bat
Yusuf Pathan
all
Peter Trego
all
RP Singh
bowl
Liam Plunkett
all
Abhimanyu Mithun
bowl
Albie Morkel
all
Rajesh Bishnoi
bat
Tim Ambrose
wk
Yuvraj Singh
all
Danza Hyatt
all
Stuart Binny
all
Bipul Sharma
all
Monty Panesar
bowl
Denesh Ramdin
wkbat
Jacques Kallis
all
Aaron Finch
bat
Mohammad Kaif
bat
Milind Kumar
bat
Irfan Pathan
all
Ashley Nurse
all
Ricardo Powell
bat
Peter Siddle
bowl
Ben Laughlin
bowl
Pawan Suyal
bowl
Devendra Bishoo
bowl
Suresh Raina
bat
Jesal Karia
all
Anureet Singh
bowl
Sudeep Tyagi
bowl
Rusty Theron
bowl
James Pattinson
bowl
Sulieman Benn
bowl
Krishmar Santokie
bowl
