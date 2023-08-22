SportzWiki Logo
Netherlands Women vs Jersey Women Team

Live
Netherlands Women
(10 over)68/6
Jersey Women
(9.4 over)72/5

Jersey Women won by 5 wickets

BattingRB4s6sSR
Analise Merritt11620183.33
Chloe Greechan590055.56
BowlingOMRWECO
Carlijn van Koolwijk0.408012.00
Mikkie Zwilling1.20806.00

Jersey Women won by 5 wickets

Netherlands Women
Jersey Women
Jolien van Vliet
wk
Hannah Landheer
all
Robin Schmidt
bat
Sanya Khurana
bat
Iris Zwilling
all
Robyn van Oosterom
bat
Isabel van der Woning
bowl
Carlijn van Koolwijk
bowl
Mikkie Zwilling
bowl
Myrthe van den Raad
all
Merel Dekeling
all
Donna Polet
all
Fenna Vermeire
wk
Babette de Leede
wk
Eva Lynch
all
Heather Siegers
bat
Phebe Molkenboer
bat
Robine Rijke
all
Frederique Overdijk
bat
Caroline de Lange
bowl
Mia Maguire
wk
Grace Wetherall
bat
Aimee Aikenhead
bat
Charlie Miles
wk
Trinity Smith
all
Chloe Greechan
all
Analise Merritt
all
Erin Gouge
all
Georgia Mallett
bowl
Rosemary Bowley
all
Erin Duffy
bowl
Maria Da Rocha
bat
Lily Greig
bat
Flo Copley
bowl
Rose Hill
bowl
Florence Tanguy
bowl
Olive Smith
bowl
Sophia Hanson
bat
Tea Brocklesby
bat
