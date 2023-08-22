SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon

Netherlands Women vs Jersey Women Team

Live
Netherlands Women
(9 over)62/6
Jersey Women
(10 over)61/4

Netherlands Women won by 4 wickets

BattingRB4s6sSR
Hannah Landheer8700114.29
Merel Dekeling450080.00
BowlingOMRWECO
Chloe Greechan201125.50
Grace Wetherall201718.50

Netherlands Women won by 4 wickets

Info

Commentary

Scorecard

Teams

Netherlands Women
Jersey Women
Fenna Vermeire
wk
Hannah Landheer
all
Robin Schmidt
bat
Robyn van Oosterom
bat
Merel Dekeling
all
Myrthe van den Raad
all
Iris Zwilling
all
Donna Polet
all
Isabel van der Woning
bowl
Carlijn van Koolwijk
bowl
Mikkie Zwilling
bowl
Jolien van Vliet
wk
Phebe Molkenboer
bat
Babette de Leede
wk
Heather Siegers
bat
Robine Rijke
all
Sanya Khurana
bat
Frederique Overdijk
bat
Caroline de Lange
bowl
Eva Lynch
all
Mia Maguire
wk
Grace Wetherall
bat
Aimee Aikenhead
bat
Charlie Miles
wk
Trinity Smith
all
Chloe Greechan
all
Analise Merritt
all
Rosemary Bowley
all
Erin Gouge
all
Florence Tanguy
bowl
Sophia Hanson
bat
Maria Da Rocha
bat
Lily Greig
bat
Flo Copley
bowl
Rose Hill
bowl
Georgia Mallett
bowl
Tea Brocklesby
bat
Erin Duffy
bowl
Olive Smith
bowl
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links