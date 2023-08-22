SportzWiki Logo
Netherlands Women vs Jersey Women Team

Live
Netherlands Women
(8.4 over)55/3
Jersey Women
(10 over)54/7

Netherlands Women won by 7 wickets

BattingRB4s6sSR
Hannah Landheer12920133.33
Fenna Vermeire25261096.15
BowlingOMRWECO
Analise Merritt1.40804.80
Florence Tanguy10505.00

Netherlands Women
Jersey Women
Jolien van Vliet
wk
Fenna Vermeire
wk
Hannah Landheer
all
Robin Schmidt
bat
Sanya Khurana
bat
Iris Zwilling
all
Merel Dekeling
all
Donna Polet
all
Myrthe van den Raad
all
Carlijn van Koolwijk
bowl
Mikkie Zwilling
bowl
Heather Siegers
bat
Babette de Leede
wk
Phebe Molkenboer
bat
Robine Rijke
all
Frederique Overdijk
bat
Eva Lynch
all
Isabel van der Woning
bowl
Caroline de Lange
bowl
Robyn van Oosterom
bat
Mia Maguire
wk
Grace Wetherall
bat
Charlie Miles
wk
Trinity Smith
all
Chloe Greechan
all
Analise Merritt
all
Rosemary Bowley
all
Florence Tanguy
bowl
Georgia Mallett
bowl
Sophia Hanson
bat
Erin Duffy
bowl
Maria Da Rocha
bat
Aimee Aikenhead
bat
Lily Greig
bat
Erin Gouge
all
Flo Copley
bowl
Rose Hill
bowl
Tea Brocklesby
bat
Olive Smith
bowl
