SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon

Nepal Women vs Hong Kong Women Team

Live
Nepal Women
(5.3 over)37/1
Hong Kong Women
(20 over)101/6

Nepal-W Won By 13 runs (D/L method)

BattingRB4s6sSR
Sita Rana Magar131310100.00
Indu Barma191920100.00
BowlingOMRWECO
Mariko Hill0.30408.00
Betty Chan10606.00

Nepal-W Won By 13 runs (D/L method)

Info

Commentary

Scorecard

Teams

Nepal Women
Hong Kong Women
Kajal Shrestha
wk
Samjhana Khadka
bat
Apsari Begam
bat
Kabita Joshi
bowl
Puja Mahato
bat
Kushi Dangol
bowl
Indu Barma
all
Rubina Chhetry
all
Sita Rana Magar
all
Kabita Kunwar
all
Asmina Karmacharya
bowl
Ruby Poddar
wk
Kanchan Shrestha
wk
Jyoti Pandey
wk
Bindu Rawal
bat
Ishwori Bist
bowl
Kritika Marasini
bowl
Saraswati Kumari
bowl
Sabnam Rai
bowl
Hiu Ying Cheung
wk
Yasmin Daswani
wk
Natasha Miles
bat
Shanzeen Shahzad
bat
Marina Lamplough
bat
Kary Chan
all
Mariko Hill
all
Betty Chan
bowl
Maryam Bibi
all
Alison Siu
bowl
Iqra Sahar
bowl
Emma Lai-2
bat
Dorothea Chan
bat
Pull To
bat
Elysa Hubbard
all
Ruchitha Venkatesh
all
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links