Northern Suburbs vs Ipswich Team

Live
Northern Suburbs
(20 over)168/10
Ipswich
(17 over)169/5

Ipswich won by 5 wickets

BattingRB4s6sSR
Anthony Wilson241811133.33
Noah Emmerson1100100.00
BowlingOMRWECO
Will Prestwidge403528.75
Scott Rodgie4045111.25

Northern Suburbs
Ipswich
Raveesh Srivastava
wk
Joe Burns
bat
Josh Brown
bat
Scott Palombo
bat
Scott Rodgie
all
Blake Maher
all
Nikhil Chaudhary
all
Noah McFadyen
all
Will Prestwidge
bowl
Toby Gray
bowl
Ejaaz Alavi
bowl
Sam Neale
all
Connor Carroll
bat
Marcus Bean
bat
Harry Lickls
bat
Mitch Doolan
all
Kendel Fleming
all
Charlie Taylor
bowl
Jack Prestwidge
bowl
Ryan Walker
bowl
Parth Patel
bowl
Ross Pawson
bowl
Jake Cross
wk
Anthony Wilson
bat
Harry Sheppard
bat
Josh Hoffman
bat
Noah Emmerson
bat
Jack Wood
all
Bryan Llewellyn
all
Harry Wood
all
Jem Ryan
all
Sean Lutter
bowl
Dylan McAtter
bowl
Leo Carter
bat
Josh Clarkson
all
Michael Rae
bowl
Josh Creevey
bowl
Adam Smith
bowl
Rowan Lutter
bowl
