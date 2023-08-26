Home
Northern Suburbs vs Valley Team
Live
Northern Suburbs
(20 over)
216/5
Valley
(18.5 over)
194/10
Northern Suburbs won by 22 runs.
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Benji Floros
20
7
0
3
285.71
Mohammad Irfan
1
3
0
0
33.33
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Toby Gray
3.5
0
40
2
10.43
Blake Maher
3
0
17
2
5.67
Northern Suburbs won by 22 runs.
Info
Commentary
Scorecard
Teams
Northern Suburbs
Valley
Raveesh Srivastava
wk
Josh Brown
bat
Scott Palombo
bat
Sam Neale
all
Noah McFadyen
all
Scott Rodgie
all
Blake Maher
all
Kendel Fleming
all
Ejaaz Alavi
bowl
Toby Gray
bowl
Nikhil Chaudhary
all
Joe Burns
bat
Connor Carroll
bat
Charlie Taylor
bowl
Mitch Doolan
all
Marcus Bean
bat
Harry Lickls
bat
Jack Prestwidge
bowl
Will Prestwidge
bowl
Ryan Walker
bowl
Parth Patel
bowl
Dylan Mclachlan
wk
Jake Weatherald
bat
Max Bryant
bat
Jack Beath
bat
Joshua Neill
bat
Jack Wildermuth
all
Harry J Manenti
all
Zanden Jeh
all
Cameron Boyce
bowl
Benji Floros
bowl
Mohammad Irfan
bowl
Usman Khawaja
bat
Patrick Cotter
bat
Flynn Thomasson
all
Mark Steketee
bowl
Donal Whyte
bowl
