Home
/
Live Cricket Scroes
/
KFC Max T20
/
Northern Suburbs vs Western Suburbs
/
Teams
Northern Suburbs vs Western Suburbs Team
Live
Northern Suburbs
(15.2 over)
140/2
Western Suburbs
(20 over)
138/7
Northern Suburbs won by 8 wickets
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Scott Palombo
56
31
3
4
180.65
Nikhil Chaudhary
28
20
0
2
140.00
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Tom Whitney
3.2
0
37
0
11.10
Cooper Connolly
3
0
28
1
9.33
Northern Suburbs won by 8 wickets
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Raveesh Srivastava
wk
Josh Brown
bat
Scott Palombo
bat
Sam Neale
all
Noah McFadyen
all
Scott Rodgie
all
Blake Maher
all
Kendel Fleming
all
Ejaaz Alavi
bowl
Toby Gray
bowl
Nikhil Chaudhary
all
Joe Burns
bat
Connor Carroll
bat
Charlie Taylor
bowl
Mitch Doolan
all
Marcus Bean
bat
Harry Lickls
bat
Jack Prestwidge
bowl
Will Prestwidge
bowl
Ryan Walker
bowl
Parth Patel
bowl
Isaiah Snell
wk
Steve Paulsen
bat
Chris Sabburg
bat
Cooper Connolly
bat
Harry Mcneilly
bat
Steven McGiffin
all
Jared Sippel
all
Arjun Nair
bowl
Paddy Dooley
bowl
Blake Edwards
bowl
Tom Whitney
bowl
Brendan Doggett
bowl
Josh Del Simone
bat
Rex Tooley
bat
Tom Campbell
all
Aidan Watterson
all
