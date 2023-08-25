SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon

Northern Suburbs vs Western Suburbs Team

Live
Northern Suburbs
(15.2 over)140/2
Western Suburbs
(20 over)138/7

Northern Suburbs won by 8 wickets

BattingRB4s6sSR
Scott Palombo563134180.65
Nikhil Chaudhary282002140.00
BowlingOMRWECO
Tom Whitney3.2037011.10
Cooper Connolly302819.33

Northern Suburbs won by 8 wickets

Info

Commentary

Scorecard

Teams

Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Raveesh Srivastava
wk
Josh Brown
bat
Scott Palombo
bat
Sam Neale
all
Noah McFadyen
all
Scott Rodgie
all
Blake Maher
all
Kendel Fleming
all
Ejaaz Alavi
bowl
Toby Gray
bowl
Nikhil Chaudhary
all
Joe Burns
bat
Connor Carroll
bat
Charlie Taylor
bowl
Mitch Doolan
all
Marcus Bean
bat
Harry Lickls
bat
Jack Prestwidge
bowl
Will Prestwidge
bowl
Ryan Walker
bowl
Parth Patel
bowl
Isaiah Snell
wk
Steve Paulsen
bat
Chris Sabburg
bat
Cooper Connolly
bat
Harry Mcneilly
bat
Steven McGiffin
all
Jared Sippel
all
Arjun Nair
bowl
Paddy Dooley
bowl
Blake Edwards
bowl
Tom Whitney
bowl
Brendan Doggett
bowl
Josh Del Simone
bat
Rex Tooley
bat
Tom Campbell
all
Aidan Watterson
all
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links