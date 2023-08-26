SportzWiki Logo
New York Warriors vs California Knights Team

Live
New York Warriors
(8.4 over)97/2
California Knights
(10 over)96/4

New York Warriors won by 8 wickets

BattingRB4s6sSR
Richard Levi472443195.83
Misbah-ul-Haq291341223.08
BowlingOMRWECO
Peter Siddle1.4019011.40
Ben Laughlin2025012.50

New York Warriors
California Knights
Kamran Akmal
wk
Misbah-ul-Haq
bat
Jonathan Carter
bat
Tillakaratne Dilshan
all
Shahid Afridi
all
Johan Botha
all
Umaid Asif
bowl
Abdul Razzaq
all
Sohail Khan
bowl
Jerome Taylor
bowl
Abdur Rehman
bowl
Richard Levi
bat
Smit Patel
wk
William Perkins
wk
Murali Vijay
bat
Chamara Kapugedera
bat
Cody Chetty
all
Munaf Patel
bowl
Dhammika Prasad
bowl
Denesh Ramdin
wkbat
Suresh Raina
bat
Aaron Finch
bat
Milind Kumar
bat
Jacques Kallis
all
Ricardo Powell
bat
Irfan Pathan
all
Ashley Nurse
all
Ben Laughlin
bowl
Peter Siddle
bowl
Devendra Bishoo
bowl
Krishmar Santokie
bowl
Anureet Singh
bowl
Jesal Karia
all
Mohammad Kaif
bat
Pawan Suyal
bowl
Sudeep Tyagi
bowl
Rusty Theron
bowl
James Pattinson
bowl
Sulieman Benn
bowl
