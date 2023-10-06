SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon

Pakistan vs Netherlands Team

Live
Pakistan
( over)
Netherlands
( over)

Starts at 14:00 local time

BattingRB4s6sSR
-
-
BowlingOMRWECO

Starts at 14:00 local time

Info

Commentary

Scorecard

Teams

Pakistan
Netherlands
Scott Edwards
wk
Vikramjit Singh
bat
Sybrand Engelbrecht
bat
Teja Nidamanuru
bat
Max O'Dowd
bat
Wesley Barresi
bat
Saqib Zulfiqar
all
Colin Ackermann
all
Bas de Leede
all
Shariz Ahmad
all
Logan van Beek
all
Roelof van der Merwe
bowl
Ryan Klein
bowl
Aryan Dutt
bowl
Paul van Meekeren
bowl
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links