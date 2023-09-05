SportzWiki Logo
KCA Panthers vs KCA Eagles Team

Live
KCA Panthers
(11.5 over)102/4
KCA Eagles
(20 over)178/6

KCA Panthers won by 6 wickets (VJD Method)

BattingRB4s6sSR
Vishnu Raj734075182.50
Sijomon Joseph450080.00
BowlingOMRWECO
Akhil Scaria1.5019110.36
Vinoop Manoharan1018018.00

KCA Panthers
KCA Eagles
Vishnu Raj
wk
Anand Krishnan
bat
Abhijth Praveen
bat
Vathsal Govind
bat
Sanjay Raj
bat
AnanthaKrishnan-J
bat
Manu Krishnan
all
NP Basil
bowl
Akshay Manohar
bowl
Sijomon Joseph
bowl
Biju Narayanan
bowl
Mhd Kaif
wk
Ujwal Krishna-KU
bat
Appu Prakash
bat
Niranjan V Dev
all
Jalaj Saxena
all
Vinil TS
bowl
Mohit Shibu
all
Yadhu Sundaram
bowl
Arjun Rajesh
bat
Nikhil T
wk
Vishnu Vinod
wk
Salman Nizar
bat
Ajnas M
bat
Ajith V
bowl
Vinoop Manoharan
bat
Akhil Scaria
all
Kiran Sagar Mohan
bowl
Pavan Raj
bowl
Fazil Fanoos
bowl
Mohmmed Anas
all
Rohan Nair
bat
Prasoon Prasad
all
Anurag
bowl
Shreyas Gopal
all
MD Nidheesh
bowl
Joffin Jose
all
Arjun Venugopal
all
M Sebastin
bowl
Afrad Reshab
bowl
