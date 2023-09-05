Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
Esports
Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
E Sports
Cricket
Home
Live Scores
Schedule
Series
Teams
Players
News
Home
/
Live Cricket Scroes
/
KCA TCM Presidents Cup T20
/
KCA Panthers vs KCA Eagles
/
Teams
KCA Panthers vs KCA Eagles Team
Live
KCA Panthers
(11.5 over)
102/4
KCA Eagles
(20 over)
178/6
KCA Panthers won by 6 wickets (VJD Method)
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Vishnu Raj
73
40
7
5
182.50
Sijomon Joseph
4
5
0
0
80.00
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Akhil Scaria
1.5
0
19
1
10.36
Vinoop Manoharan
1
0
18
0
18.00
KCA Panthers won by 6 wickets (VJD Method)
Place a bet
Fantasy Team
Info
Commentary
Scorecard
Teams
KCA Panthers
KCA Eagles
Vishnu Raj
wk
Anand Krishnan
bat
Abhijth Praveen
bat
Vathsal Govind
bat
Sanjay Raj
bat
AnanthaKrishnan-J
bat
Manu Krishnan
all
NP Basil
bowl
Akshay Manohar
bowl
Sijomon Joseph
bowl
Biju Narayanan
bowl
Mhd Kaif
wk
Ujwal Krishna-KU
bat
Appu Prakash
bat
Niranjan V Dev
all
Jalaj Saxena
all
Vinil TS
bowl
Mohit Shibu
all
Yadhu Sundaram
bowl
Arjun Rajesh
bat
Nikhil T
wk
Vishnu Vinod
wk
Salman Nizar
bat
Ajnas M
bat
Ajith V
bowl
Vinoop Manoharan
bat
Akhil Scaria
all
Kiran Sagar Mohan
bowl
Pavan Raj
bowl
Fazil Fanoos
bowl
Mohmmed Anas
all
Rohan Nair
bat
Prasoon Prasad
all
Anurag
bowl
Shreyas Gopal
all
MD Nidheesh
bowl
Joffin Jose
all
Arjun Venugopal
all
M Sebastin
bowl
Afrad Reshab
bowl
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
India National Cricket Team
Afganistan National Cricket Team
Australia National Cricket Team
Bangladesh National Cricket Team
England Cricket Team
Ireland Cricket Team
New Zealand National Cricket Team
Pakistan National Cricket Team
South Africa National Cricket Team
Sri Lanka National Cricket Team
West Indies Cricket Team
Zimbabwe National Cricket Team
Site Links
About us
DMCA
Disclaimer
Copyright Notice
Privacy and cookies Policy
Sitemap
Contact Us