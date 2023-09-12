SportzWiki Logo
KCA Panthers vs KCA Lions Team

Live
KCA Panthers
(16.2 over)126/3
KCA Lions
(19.5 over)124/10

KCA Panthers won by 7 wickets

BattingRB4s6sSR
Mhd Kaif6510120.00
Vathsal Govind393031130.00
BowlingOMRWECO
Sreehari S Nair2.202209.43
Basil Thampi301304.33

KCA Panthers
KCA Lions
Vishnu Raj
wk
Anand Krishnan
bat
Vathsal Govind
bat
Appu Prakash
bat
Abhijth Praveen
bat
Niranjan V Dev
all
Manu Krishnan
all
NP Basil
bowl
Akshay Manohar
bowl
Biju Narayanan
bowl
Sijomon Joseph
bowl
Mhd Kaif
wk
Ujwal Krishna-KU
bat
Sanjay Raj
bat
AnanthaKrishnan-J
bat
Arjun Rajesh
bat
Vinil TS
bowl
Mohit Shibu
all
Jalaj Saxena
all
Yadhu Sundaram
bowl
Mohammed Azharuddeen
wk
Sachin Baby
bat
Abhishek J Nair
bat
Albin Alias
bat
Akshay Chandran
all
Sreehari S Nair
all
Basil Thampi
bowl
Amal Ramesh
bowl
Akhil MS
bowl
Aswanth S Sankar
bowl
Vinay V Varghese
bowl
Mannembeth Sreeroop
all
Vivek KP
all
Riya Basheer
bat
K Sreenath
wk
Akshay T K
bat
Athul Raveendran
bowl
Vignesh Puthur
bowl
Balu Babu
all
Pallam Anfal
all
Nikhil-M
all
