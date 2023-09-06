Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
Esports
Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
E Sports
Cricket
Home
Live Scores
Schedule
Series
Teams
Players
News
Home
/
Live Cricket Scroes
/
KCA TCM Presidents Cup T20
/
KCA Panthers vs KCA Lions
/
Teams
KCA Panthers vs KCA Lions Team
Live
KCA Panthers
( over)
KCA Lions
(4 over)
15/2
Match Abandoned Due To Rain
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
-
-
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Match Abandoned Due To Rain
Place a bet
Fantasy Team
Info
Commentary
Scorecard
Teams
KCA Panthers
KCA Lions
Vishnu Raj
wk
Anand Krishnan
bat
Sanjay Raj
bat
Abhijth Praveen
bat
Vathsal Govind
bat
AnanthaKrishnan-J
bat
Manu Krishnan
all
Sijomon Joseph
bowl
NP Basil
bowl
Akshay Manohar
bowl
Biju Narayanan
bowl
Ujwal Krishna-KU
bat
Mhd Kaif
wk
Appu Prakash
bat
Niranjan V Dev
all
Arjun Rajesh
bat
Mohit Shibu
all
Jalaj Saxena
all
Vinil TS
bowl
Yadhu Sundaram
bowl
Mohammed Azharuddeen
wk
K Sreenath
wk
Sachin Baby
bat
Abhishek J Nair
bat
Riya Basheer
bat
Sreehari S Nair
all
Akshay Chandran
all
Mannembeth Sreeroop
all
Akhil MS
bowl
Basil Thampi
bowl
Vinay V Varghese
bowl
Amal Ramesh
bowl
Albin Alias
bat
Aswanth S Sankar
bowl
Vivek KP
all
Pallam Anfal
all
Akshay T K
bat
Vignesh Puthur
bowl
Balu Babu
all
Nikhil-M
all
Athul Raveendran
bowl
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
India National Cricket Team
Afganistan National Cricket Team
Australia National Cricket Team
Bangladesh National Cricket Team
England Cricket Team
Ireland Cricket Team
New Zealand National Cricket Team
Pakistan National Cricket Team
South Africa National Cricket Team
Sri Lanka National Cricket Team
West Indies Cricket Team
Zimbabwe National Cricket Team
Site Links
About us
DMCA
Disclaimer
Copyright Notice
Privacy and cookies Policy
Sitemap
Contact Us