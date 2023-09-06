SportzWiki Logo
KCA Panthers vs KCA Lions Team

Live
KCA Panthers
( over)
KCA Lions
(4 over)15/2

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

KCA Panthers
KCA Lions
Vishnu Raj
wk
Anand Krishnan
bat
Sanjay Raj
bat
Abhijth Praveen
bat
Vathsal Govind
bat
AnanthaKrishnan-J
bat
Manu Krishnan
all
Sijomon Joseph
bowl
NP Basil
bowl
Akshay Manohar
bowl
Biju Narayanan
bowl
Ujwal Krishna-KU
bat
Mhd Kaif
wk
Appu Prakash
bat
Niranjan V Dev
all
Arjun Rajesh
bat
Mohit Shibu
all
Jalaj Saxena
all
Vinil TS
bowl
Yadhu Sundaram
bowl
Mohammed Azharuddeen
wk
K Sreenath
wk
Sachin Baby
bat
Abhishek J Nair
bat
Riya Basheer
bat
Sreehari S Nair
all
Akshay Chandran
all
Mannembeth Sreeroop
all
Akhil MS
bowl
Basil Thampi
bowl
Vinay V Varghese
bowl
Amal Ramesh
bowl
Albin Alias
bat
Aswanth S Sankar
bowl
Vivek KP
all
Pallam Anfal
all
Akshay T K
bat
Vignesh Puthur
bowl
Balu Babu
all
Nikhil-M
all
Athul Raveendran
bowl
