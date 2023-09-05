SportzWiki Logo
PSV Aachen vs Aachen Rising Stars Team

Live
PSV Aachen
(10 over)115/6
Aachen Rising Stars
(10 over)143/9

Aachen Rising Stars won by 28 runs.

BattingRB4s6sSR
Waqas Tahir181002180.00
Gokul Gopan6510120.00
BowlingOMRWECO
Bilal Yusufzai1012012.00
Faheem Jan201537.50

PSV Aachen
Aachen Rising Stars
Muaaz Hassan
bat
Yasir Hussain
bat
Waqas Tahir
bat
Muhammad Arif
bat
Muhammad Rashid
bat
Iqbal Aziz
bat
Rahim Mohammad
bat
Fahad Khan
all
Mohammad Sher
all
Raja Mubashir
bowl
Gokul Gopan
bowl
Gulistan Muhammad
bat
Sufyan Ali
bat
Shoaib Rehman
bat
Gul Wali
bowl
Khawar Nadeem
all
Khalid Mehmood
all
Shoaib Attar
all
Prateek Harsh
wk
Akhil Sugathan
bat
Zainul Hassan
bowl
Usama Ali-I
bat
Faheem Jan
all
Mubashar Inayat
all
Bilal Yusufzai
all
Adeeb Asgher
all
Ahmadshah Shirzad
bowl
Asim Mujtaba
bat
Umer Farooq
bowl
Asad Abbas
bat
Sanket Kavatekar
wk
Basharat Parwez
bat
Varun Reddy
all
Raj Khamkar
all
Osman Shirzad
bowl
Akash Harish
bat
Laku Chetri
bat
Mohammadwali Ahmadi
all
Harsh Gujarati
all
Wahidullah Ahmadzai
bowl
Ejaz Hashmi
bowl
