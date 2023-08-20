SportzWiki Logo
Romania vs Malta Team

Live
Romania
(18.3 over)159/1
Malta
(20 over)156/7

Romania won by 9 wickets

BattingRB4s6sSR
Ramesh Satheesan9969106143.48
Vasu Saini262420108.33
BowlingOMRWECO
Imran Ameer2.302409.60
Waqar Afridi402807.00

Romania
Malta
Satwik Nadigotla
wk
Ramesh Satheesan
bat
Sivakumar Periyalwar
all
Shantanu Vashisht
all
Ijaz Hussain
all
Ravindra Athapaththu
all
Vasu Saini
bowl
Manmeet Koli
bowl
Mahesh Prasanna
bat
Rohit Kumar 1
wk
Laurentiu Gherasim
bat
Abdul Shakoor
wk
Sharat Kishore
wk
Asad Abbas
all
Gohar Manan
bat
Luca Petre
bat
Aakash Kaka
bat
Abdul Asif
bowl
Dussantha Arachchilage
bat
Noman Sajid
all
Muhammad Moiz
bat
Sukhkaran Sahi
bowl
Kaveesha Devinda
bat
Saeed Ullah
bowl
Tharindu Sandaruwan
bowl
Cosmin Zavoiu
all
Baljinder Singh
bowl
Pasindu Vindula
bowl
Chanjal Sudarsanan
wk
Zeeshan Khan
bat
Samuel Stanislaus
bat
Gopal Thakur
bat
Imran Ameer
bat
Fanyan Mughal
all
Bikram Arora
all
Varun Prasath
all
Waqar Afridi
all
Waseem Abbas
bowl
Eldhose Mathew
bowl
Darshit Patankar
wk
John Grima
wk
Muhammad Ajmal
bowl
Indika Perera
bat
Jaspal Singh
bat
Jawinder Singh
bowl
Priyan Pushparajan
all
