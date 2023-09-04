Home
KCA TCM Presidents Cup T20
KCA Royals vs KCA Panthers
Teams
KCA Royals vs KCA Panthers Team
Live
KCA Royals
( over)
KCA Panthers
( over)
Match Abandoned
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
-
-
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Match Abandoned
KCA Royals
KCA Panthers
S Sachin
wk
Rohan Kunnummal
bat
Neel Sunny
bat
Saly V Samson
bat
Abdul Basith
all
Midhun P K
all
Alfi Francis
all
Vinod Kumar
bowl
Vaisakh Chandran
bowl
Vishweshwar A Suresh
bowl
Arun KA
bowl
A K Arjun
wk
Abhishek Pratap-I
bat
Harikrishan MU
bowl
Anoop-G
bowl
TJ Aadidev
bat
Vivek KP
all
Sharon SS
bat
Vishnu Raj
wk
Anand Krishnan
bat
Vathsal Govind
bat
AnanthaKrishnan-J
bat
Sanjay Raj
bat
Abhijth Praveen
bat
Manu Krishnan
all
NP Basil
bowl
Akshay Manohar
bowl
Biju Narayanan
bowl
Sijo Joseph
all
Mhd Kaif
wk
Appu Prakash
bat
Ujwal Krishna-KU
bat
Niranjan V Dev
all
Jalaj Saxena
all
Vinil TS
bowl
Mohit Shibu
all
Yadhu Sundaram
bowl
Arjun Rajesh
bat
