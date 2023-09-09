SportzWiki Logo
KCA Royals vs KCA Tigers Team

Live
KCA Royals
(8 over)86/4
KCA Tigers
(8 over)90/2

KCA Tigers won by 4 runs (DLS Method)

BattingRB4s6sSR
Neel Sunny4400100.00
Arun KA271332207.69
BowlingOMRWECO
Abi Biju2031015.50
KM Asif2020210.00

KCA Royals
KCA Tigers
A K Arjun
wk
Abhishek Pratap-I
bat
Neel Sunny
bat
Arun KA
bowl
Abdul Basith
all
Alfi Francis
all
Harikrishan MU
bowl
Saly V Samson
bat
Midhun P K
all
Vinod Kumar
bowl
Anoop-G
bowl
S Sachin
wk
Vaisakh Chandran
bowl
Vishweshwar A Suresh
bowl
Asif Ali
all
Mohammed Enaan
all
TJ Aadidev
bat
Vivek KP
all
Sharon SS
bat
Rohan Kunnummal
bat
Varun Nayanar
wk
Anuj Jotin
bat
Krishna Prasad
bat
Shoun Roger
bat
Bharath Soorya M
bat
Mohammed Ashiq
all
Sharafuddeen NM
all
K Adithyakrishnan
all
KM Asif
bowl
Rahul Chandran
bowl
Abi Biju
bowl
KN Harikrishnan
all
Ashwin Anand
bat
Vishnu P kumar
bowl
N Afrad
bowl
Akash C Pillai
wk
Sanju Samson
wk
Ajayaghosh NS
all
Vishnu TM
all
Jerin PS
bowl
