Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
Esports
Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
E Sports
Cricket
Home
Live Scores
Schedule
Series
Teams
Players
News
Home
/
Live Cricket Scroes
/
KFC Max T20
/
South Brisbane vs Ipswich
/
Teams
South Brisbane vs Ipswich Team
Live
South Brisbane
(15.1 over)
116/10
Ipswich
(20 over)
203/5
Ipswich won by 87 runs.
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Claye Beams
18
17
0
2
105.88
Billy Stanlake
4
7
1
0
57.14
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Dylan McAtter
3.1
0
35
5
11.05
Michael Rae
4
0
21
1
5.25
Ipswich won by 87 runs.
Place a bet
Fantasy Team
Info
Commentary
Scorecard
Teams
South Brisbane
Ipswich
Claye Beams
wk
Param Uppal
bat
Aryan Jain
bat
Brandon Faber
bat
James Rosewarne
bat
Dylan Hunter
all
Stirling Mcavoy
all
Sam Geyer
all
Gurinder Sandhu
bowl
Billy Stanlake
bowl
Harmon Sandhu
bowl
Lucky Peterson
bat
Logan Duval
all
Chathura Kaluthanthri
all
Connor McMillan
bowl
James Ward
bowl
Jake Cross
wk
Leo Carter
bat
Anthony Wilson
bat
Josh Hoffman
bat
Josh Clarkson
all
Jack Wood
all
Harry Wood
all
Bryan Llewellyn
all
Michael Rae
bowl
Sean Lutter
bowl
Dylan McAtter
bowl
Noah Emmerson
bat
Jem Ryan
all
Josh Creevey
bowl
Adam Smith
bowl
Rowan Lutter
bowl
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
India National Cricket Team
Afganistan National Cricket Team
Australia National Cricket Team
Bangladesh National Cricket Team
England Cricket Team
Ireland Cricket Team
New Zealand National Cricket Team
Pakistan National Cricket Team
South Africa National Cricket Team
Sri Lanka National Cricket Team
West Indies Cricket Team
Zimbabwe National Cricket Team
Site Links
About us
DMCA
Disclaimer
Copyright Notice
Privacy and cookies Policy
Sitemap
Contact Us