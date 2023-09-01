SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon

South Brisbane vs Ipswich Team

Live
South Brisbane
(15.1 over)116/10
Ipswich
(20 over)203/5

Ipswich won by 87 runs.

BattingRB4s6sSR
Claye Beams181702105.88
Billy Stanlake471057.14
BowlingOMRWECO
Dylan McAtter3.1035511.05
Michael Rae402115.25

Ipswich won by 87 runs.

Info

Commentary

Scorecard

Teams

South Brisbane
Ipswich
Claye Beams
wk
Param Uppal
bat
Aryan Jain
bat
Brandon Faber
bat
James Rosewarne
bat
Dylan Hunter
all
Stirling Mcavoy
all
Sam Geyer
all
Gurinder Sandhu
bowl
Billy Stanlake
bowl
Harmon Sandhu
bowl
Lucky Peterson
bat
Logan Duval
all
Chathura Kaluthanthri
all
Connor McMillan
bowl
James Ward
bowl
Jake Cross
wk
Leo Carter
bat
Anthony Wilson
bat
Josh Hoffman
bat
Josh Clarkson
all
Jack Wood
all
Harry Wood
all
Bryan Llewellyn
all
Michael Rae
bowl
Sean Lutter
bowl
Dylan McAtter
bowl
Noah Emmerson
bat
Jem Ryan
all
Josh Creevey
bowl
Adam Smith
bowl
Rowan Lutter
bowl
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links